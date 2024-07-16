Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3' opening in China on Aug. 16

Following the success of "I Not Stupid 3" in local cinemas, director Jack Neo has confirmed that the movie will open in Chinese cinemas on Aug. 16.

It was announced on Jul. 15 hat the film has earned over S$1.8 million at the Singapore box office.

The first movie in the iconic franchise was released in 2002, and the second one was released in 2006.

In case you're wondering, the film is still showing in local cinemas.

Or you can read our review here:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Jack Neo's Instagram