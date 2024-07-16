Back

Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3' opening in China on Aug. 16

Huat.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 16, 2024, 03:25 PM

WhatsappFollowing the success of "I Not Stupid 3" in local cinemas, director Jack Neo has confirmed that the movie will open in Chinese cinemas on Aug. 16.

It was announced on Jul. 15 hat the film has earned over S$1.8 million at the Singapore box office.

The first movie in the iconic franchise was released in 2002, and the second one was released in 2006.

In case you're wondering, the film is still showing in local cinemas.

