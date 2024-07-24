I journeyed from the west to see what’s new at Sengkang Grand Mall

It’s been a hot minute since I travelled to the northeast side of Singapore.

The last time I was there regularly was back when I was in school. Now, I only travel in that direction to visit friends.

Hence, I wanted to see what Buangkok and Sengkang Grand Mall had to offer.

Spacious and airy

Located right next to Buangkok MRT, it only takes a couple of steps out of the station for you to reach Sengkang Grand Mall.

Numerous food kiosks were situated right next to the MRT station entrance, which is great for anyone looking for a quick bite along their journey.

While the mall is not air-conditioned, it never felt stuffy and warm.

The many fans kept the mall cool and breezy, even during the midday heat on the day I visited.

The spacious layout of the mall also helped to make the area feel open.

The new Buangkok Community Club is located on the first floor of the mall. Here, residents can gather and participate in events and celebrations like the Mid-Autumn Festival or International Yoga Day.

The large hawker centre on the second floor adds to the extensive range of food within the mall and provides patrons with affordable options.

Sengkang Grand Mall also offers staple shops like FairPrice Finest for groceries and Uniqlo for the “Singapore uniform”.

The mall is also great for families with young children, as it has shops like Mothercare and MindChamps Preschool.

For the bubble tea connoisseurs, there is Koi, The Alley, and Playmade, so you will never be without your favourite drink.

For coffee addicts, there is a The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf with spacious seating. There is also a Tsujiri for matcha lovers to get their fix.

For those looking to update their style, Glimpse offers a nice range of eyewear and sunglasses for a refreshing new look.

A mall with range

The journey to the northeast from the west left me hungry, so I stopped by Qin Ji Rougamo for a quick bite.

I couldn’t decide between noodles and a rougamo (grilled bun) and went with a set meal, which included Sour and Spicy Potato Noodles with Mix Pork, Qinji Pork Rougamo, and a drink for S$17.50.

Okay, that is not a quick bite; I was hungry.

The Pork Rougamo was super flaky and crispy. It was filled with tasty pork and fresh vegetables that cut through the saltiness of the meat with some sweetness.

It was larger than I expected; it could have been a meal on its own.

The Sour and Spicy Potato Noodles were my favourite. The soup was addictive and flavourful. It was tangy but not too spicy, so I could enjoy it without reaching for my drink every five seconds.

The noodles were delightfully chewy, and the dish had a generous serving of meat.

Not the cheapest meal option at S$17.50, but it was so filling that I did not eat dinner.

Besides a meal, I wanted to enjoy my Friday and relax, so I visited Syoujin to treat myself to a massage.

Syoujin offers various services, from regular massages to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to herbal baths to pamper and rejuvenate your body.

The ladies at Syoujin were friendly and guided me in what kind of massage would help me.

As my back has always been strained, the ladies recommended a 60-minute meridian herbal massage, which combines massage and TCM techniques to target specific points.

The massage left me feeling relaxed and refreshed. The masseuse pressed out all the knots on my back, using an herbal oil that did not leave residue on my skin.

She also advised me to drink more warm water, as my body was very “liang” (or "cooling"), which is why my muscles were tense and strained.

However, I left more relaxed than I’ve been in a while.

While I was still full from Qin Ji Rougamo, I knew I needed snacks for when I would be writing this article, so I decided to check out MiX.Store.

If you are craving Asian snacks, this is the snack shop to visit, as it has snacks from countries all around Asia, like Thailand, Korea, and Japan.

The shop had items I had never seen, and the wide range of options intrigued me.

Ultimately, I settled on a packet of Brazil BBQ Pork Rib chips and a small bottle of Coca-Cola from Japan to fuel me.

MiX.Store will be holding a giveaway on Instagram, from Jul. 26 to Aug. 2 where three lucky winners will win S$50 e-vouchers.

Deals to entice

I was surprised to enjoy myself at the mall with all it offered, and it will be a great stop for me when I make the journey back to the northeast, especially with some of the promotions that shops in the mall are offering.

If you are trying it out for the first time, you can get pampered with a Meridian Massage at Syoujin at S$28nett from now till Oct. 31.

Satisfy your hunger at Now Pizza, where all of its Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas are just S$3.99 in their grand opening promotion.

If you are craving some Chinese cuisine, those who spend S$30 at Qin Ji Rougamo can get a S$5.90 discount across all outlets from Jul. 19 to Aug. 9, in conjunction with National Day.

From Jul. 1 to Jul. 31, CapitaLand members that shop at Bedok Mall, Junction 8, Sengkang Grand Mall and Tampines Mall can unlock S$5 eCapitaVoucher when they spend between S$80 to S$150 in different stores.

Find out more on how to unlock the vouchers here.

This sponsored article by CapitaLand made this writer more willing to travel out of her comfort zone.

Top photos via Hannah Martens