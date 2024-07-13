Hunky durian sellers in M'sia go viral on TikTok, attract many customers

A durian stall in Kajang, Malaysia, has gone viral on social media thanks to its eye-catching, hunky sellers.

Videos of the sellers uploaded by @durianpapamuda on TikTok show the shirtless male vendors displaying their physique.

At the time of writing, at least two videos of the hunky vendors have gained over one million views.

Not shirtless on purpose

One of the durian sellers, 25-year-old Muhammad Al Irfan Mohamad Al Hady, told Malaysian media Harian Metro that they were not shirtless on purpose and did not intend to show off their bodies to attract customers.

Irfan said the video was recorded when they were busy organising and sorting the durians that had just arrived at the stall.

"I didn't think any customers would be recording. My sister sometimes records videos for TikTok content."

The viral videos have since attracted many customers to the stall, according to Irfan.

While not everyone reacted positively to the videos, Irfan said he just accepted the criticisms.

Only took off clothes as the weather was hot

Irfan's relative, 31-year-old Mumamad Amirul Zaihan Osman, said that the durian stall is a family business.

He said that the viral videos brought more customers to the stall compared to last year.

"Last year, we were all skinny. We only became buff this year after being active again at the gym," the 31-year-old said.

He said he didn't expect their videos to go viral on TikTok, adding that he only took off his clothes at that time because the weather was hot.

Operates from 10am to 1am

The durian stall, Durian Papa Muda, is located in Kajang, Malaysia.

The stall operates from 10am to 1am, selling various types of durian such as Musang King, IOI, Red Durian, and Black Thorn.

Top image via @durianpapamuda/TikTok.