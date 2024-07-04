HSA seizes 350,000 e-vapes & components in Woodlands & Guillemard worth over S$6 million

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized over 350,000 electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and components worth more than S$6 million from Jun. 14 to 18.

In a press release on Jul. 4, HSA said the goods were seized during raids across three locations in Woodlands and Guillemard, and were meant for sale via the Telegram messaging app.

Two men and two women aged between 34 and 52 years old are assisting with investigations.

"One of the largest" e-vaporiser distribution networks

HSA said the operation disrupted "one of the largest" e-vaporiser distribution networks in Singapore.

The agency had acted on a tip-off on Jun. 14 regarding a large quantity of e-vaporisers and components found at a storage unit at Woodlands Loop.

According to HSA, two more raids were conducted following further investigations.

Authorities raided a condominium unit at Guillemard Crescent on Jun. 14 and a warehouse unit at Woodlands Industrial Park on Jun. 18, where they found more e-vaporisers.

Some e-vaporisers contain controlled drug THC

14 e-vaporisers which are likely to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a controlled substance, had also been found and referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

According to the CNB, THC is typically found in cannabis, which is a Class A drug in Singapore.

It is a psychoactive substance which may cause symptoms such as anxiety, disorientation, or paranoia.

Penalties

It is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components, said HSA.

Any person convicted of such an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both for the first offence.

For the second or subsequent offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

The purchase, use, and possession of e-vaporisers is also prohibited and carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Those who may have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 between 9am to 5:30pm on Monday to Friday.

