Pasar malam near Hougang MRT station opens till Jul. 30

Attention to all North-Easties.
From now till Jul. 30, a pasar malam is happening right next to Hougang MRT station.
The night market has lots of food offerings including pani puri, Thai skewers, rosti, Dutch mini pancakes, lemon tea, Thai milk tea, Ramly burgers, and more.
Here's a look at the food you can get:
You can find more details here:
Hougang Pasar Malam
Location: Beside Hougang MRT
When: Now till Jul. 30, 2024
Opening hours: 12pm till late, daily
Top image via TLK Events and Lighting
