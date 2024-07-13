Back

Pasar malam near Hougang MRT station opens till Jul. 30

Supper jio.

Keyla Supharta | July 13, 2024, 04:16 PM

Attention to all North-Easties.

From now till Jul. 30, a pasar malam is happening right next to Hougang MRT station.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting/Facebook.

The night market has lots of food offerings including pani puri, Thai skewers, rosti, Dutch mini pancakes, lemon tea, Thai milk tea, Ramly burgers, and more.

Here's a look at the food you can get:

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

Image via TLK Events and Lighting.

You can find more details here:

Hougang Pasar Malam

Location: Beside Hougang MRT

When: Now till Jul. 30, 2024

Opening hours: 12pm till late, daily

Top image via TLK Events and Lighting 

