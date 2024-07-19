S$28+ skewers & hotpot buffet at Chinatown eatery that opens till 3am

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Situated in the heart of Chinatown is ArtiStick, a restaurant that specialises in a variety of skewers.

The restaurant is currently running a S$28+ skewers and steamboat buffet promotion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ArtiStick (@artistick_sg)

Do note that it is a minimum requirement to have two pax diners to enjoy the S$28+ promotion.

This promotion is available daily.

Various types of skewers

ArtiStick offers various types of skewers, including Malaysian lok lok to Chinese skewers and even Japanese yakitori.

It offers a wide steamboat selection with more than 40 ingredients and eight different types of soup bases.

The skewers were flavourful and the lok lok was well-seasoned.

We also liked the generous portions given per stick.

This was a media preview at ArtiStick.

ArtiStick

16 Smith Street, S058930

Opening hours:

Mondays to Saturdays: 5pm to 3am

Closed on Sundays.

Top images via Reinald Goh.