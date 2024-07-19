S$28+ skewers & hotpot buffet at Chinatown eatery that opens till 3am

Situated in the heart of Chinatown is ArtiStick, a restaurant that specialises in a variety of skewers.
The restaurant is currently running a S$28+ skewers and steamboat buffet promotion.
Do note that it is a minimum requirement to have two pax diners to enjoy the S$28+ promotion.
This promotion is available daily.
Various types of skewers
ArtiStick offers various types of skewers, including Malaysian lok lok to Chinese skewers and even Japanese yakitori.
It offers a wide steamboat selection with more than 40 ingredients and eight different types of soup bases.
The skewers were flavourful and the lok lok was well-seasoned.
We also liked the generous portions given per stick.
This was a media preview at ArtiStick.
ArtiStick
16 Smith Street, S058930
Opening hours:
Mondays to Saturdays: 5pm to 3am
Closed on Sundays.
Top images via Reinald Goh.
