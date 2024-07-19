Back

S$28+ skewers & hotpot buffet at Chinatown eatery that opens till 3am

All you can eat.

Fasiha Nazren | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Situated in the heart of Chinatown is ArtiStick, a restaurant that specialises in a variety of skewers.

Image via ArtiStick's Instagram.

The restaurant is currently running a S$28+ skewers and steamboat buffet promotion.

 

Do note that it is a minimum requirement to have two pax diners to enjoy the S$28+ promotion.

This promotion is available daily.

Various types of skewers

ArtiStick offers various types of skewers, including Malaysian lok lok to Chinese skewers and even Japanese yakitori.

It offers a wide steamboat selection with more than 40 ingredients and eight different types of soup bases.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The skewers were flavourful and the lok lok was well-seasoned.

We also liked the generous portions given per stick.

We opted for the chicken broth and tomato soup bases. Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This was a media preview at ArtiStick. 

ArtiStick

16 Smith Street, S058930

Opening hours:

Mondays to Saturdays: 5pm to 3am

Closed on Sundays.

Top images via Reinald Goh. 

