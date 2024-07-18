Hong Kong man, 25, arrested in S'pore after 4.15kg of 'Ice' found in 2 lion figurines

A 25-year-old foreign national was arrested in the vicinity of Changi South after he had deposited a package at an airfreight warehouse there on Jul. 16 afternoon.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) subsequently seized the package and found two ornamental lion figurines inside, said CNB in a news release on Jul. 18.

A total of about 4.15kg of methamphetamine, more commonly known as "Ice", was found concealed within the base structure of the two figurines.

The "Ice" seized is estimated to be worth about S$500,000.

Accused may face mandatory death penalty

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine, the man may face the mandatory death penalty.

Hong Kong media hk01 identified the accused as a Hong Kong national.

Hong Kong police exchanged intelligence with CNB

According to hk01, the Hong Kong police said they alerted CNB in late June 2024 after they suspected that a drug syndicate had dispatched individuals to Singapore to carry out drug trafficking activities.

CNB also said its Jul. 16 operation was conducted following an exchange of intelligence between CNB and the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKNB).

In expressing appreciation to HKNB, deputy director of CNB for operations Leon Chan said:

"CNB would like to thank HKNB for their sharing of intelligence which led to this large seizure of 'Ice'. Drug syndicates operate with no regard for borders and will cooperate with anyone, anywhere so long as there are profits to be made. In the face of such criminals, law enforcement agencies must cooperate closely with one another. CNB stands ready to work with our close counterparts to neutralise such drug syndicates who profit from the misery inflicted on others and to bring them to justice."

Top images via Central Narcotics Bureau