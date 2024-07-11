4,800 sq ft Kay Siang Road bungalow with 49,127 sq ft land up for rent, bidding closes Jul. 12, 12pm

Ever wanted to live in a black-and-white house?

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) is looking for bidders to rent a colonial bungalow on 16 Kay Siang Road in Tanglin, right at the heart of the city.

According to SLA, the house is one of the few heritage properties with a clean modernist facade.

It has been carefully maintained and upgraded with modern interior fittings over the decades, SLA said.

House tour

A video uploaded by SLA on Jul. 10 shows the interior of the two-storey house.

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house also has a sizable living room and a modern kitchen.

It is listed as semi-furnished, with built-in wardrobes and air conditioning.

The house is also surrounded by greenery and includes a swimming pool.

The total land area the house sits on is 49,127 sq ft, while the gross floor area is approximately 4,800 sq ft.

Gross floor area measures the entire covered floor area of a property, such as a house, as well as other quarters, garages, or buildings on site.

Bidding

Those interested in the property can bid for the house through an open bidding exercise which closes on Jul. 12 at 12pm.

A bidding for a heritage property in March 2024 at 17 Ridley Park with a slightly lesser land area of 39,826 sq ft and a gross floor area of 5,247 sq ft in the Queenstown area closed at S$25,301 per month.

Background

During colonial times, black-and-white bungalows were residences of the rich in Singapore, including British government officials.

As they can be found in central areas like Scotts Road, Goodwood Hill, Malcolm Park, and Bukit Timah, as well as rustic areas like Alexandra Park, Sembawang, Changi, and Seletar, they appeal to tenants who love nature.

However, there are challenges associated with living in such properties.

Due to Singapore's tropical and humid weather, black-and-white houses — with their abundance of wood — require a robust maintenance regime.

Renovation works to the property must be subject to approval by the authorities.

Tenants can make changes to the interiors, but at the end of the tenancy period, the house must be returned to the state it was handed over.

According to SLA, a tenant's average monthly income should be at least three times the offered rent, or else, the prospective tenant must be assessed by SLA to be of sound financial status.

If the tenant wins the bid, a security deposit equivalent to at least three months' worth of rent must be put up.

