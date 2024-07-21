Urban gardener successfully grows rock melon & watermelon along HDB corridor

A Housing and Development Board (HDB) resident has successfully grown his own watermelon, which can fit in the palm of his hand.

A photo of the fruit was shared to the Facebook group Home Gardening Singapore by user Maurice Cys.

Grew the watermelon from a seed

In response to queries on his post, the urban gardener replied that he had grown the watermelon from a seed and that it took about two to three months for the seed to become a fruit, depending on the weather.

Maurice clarified, however, that the watermelon as seen in the photo is not ripe yet.

In another video posted earlier on Jul. 14 to the same group, Maurice showed at least three watermelons he had been growing along the corridor, nestled in makeshift miniature hammocks.

Also grew rock melons

Watermelons do not appear to be the only fruit he has been growing.

A post on Jul. 4 showed him harvesting a rock melon and cutting out a slice to take a bite.

According to the gardener, in response to queries, it tasted "ok".

Earlier posts by Maurice in June showed that he had also grown the rock melon from a seed from as early as Jun. 5.

Another post on Jun. 15 showed images of budding rock melon fruits.

Green fingers for the win.

Top photos by Maurice Cys via Home Gardening Singapore/Facebook