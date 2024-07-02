Japanese-style croissants at Ngee Ann City with flavours like crab truffle cream, durian & salted egg

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido will have its soft launch from Jul. 3 to 5, 2024.
Located at the basement level of Ngee Ann City, this will be the brand's first outlet in Singapore.
The store is located near the linkway towards Wisma Atria.
Here's what we tried:
Caramel Pudding (S$6.90)
Premium Durian Custard (S$7.80)
Salted Egg Yolk (S$6.90)
Queen Crab Truffle Cream (S$7.80)
Lemon Meringue Clouds (S$6.50)
Hazelnut Chocolate (S$7.50)
Cod Roe (S$6.80)
Golden Cheese (S$6.50)
Hazukido
Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Rd, B1-29, S238872
Opening hours:
Jul. 3 to 5, 2024: 11am to 6pm
From Jul. 6, 2024: 11am to 9:30pm
This was a media preview at Hazukido.
