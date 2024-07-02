Back

Japanese-style croissants at Ngee Ann City with flavours like crab truffle cream, durian & salted egg

Kwasons galore.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 02, 2024, 02:36 PM

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido will have its soft launch from Jul. 3 to 5, 2024.

Located at the basement level of Ngee Ann City, this will be the brand's first outlet in Singapore.

The store is located near the linkway towards Wisma Atria.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's what we tried:

Caramel Pudding (S$6.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Premium Durian Custard (S$7.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Salted Egg Yolk (S$6.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Queen Crab Truffle Cream (S$7.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Lemon Meringue Clouds (S$6.50)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Hazelnut Chocolate (S$7.50)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Cod Roe (S$6.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Golden Cheese (S$6.50)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

@mothership.nova Hazukido 📍: Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Rd, B1-29, S238872 ⏰: Jul. 3 to 5, 11am to 6pm; From Jul. 6, 11am to 9:30pm 🍴: Caramel pudding S$6.90 Premium durian custard S$7.80 Salted egg yolk S$6.90 Queen crab truffle cream S$7.80 Lemon meringue clouds S$6.50 Hazelnut chocolate S$7.50 Cod roe S$6.80 Golden cheese S$6.50 #tiktoksg #singapore #malaysia #orchard #takashimaya #croissant #food #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay ♬ Rockstar - LISA

Hazukido

Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Rd, B1-29, S238872

Opening hours: 

Jul. 3 to 5, 2024: 11am to 6pm

From Jul. 6,  2024: 11am to 9:30pm

This was a media preview at Hazukido.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren.

