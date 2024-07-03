Hassan Sunny donates S$10,000 he got from grateful Chinese football fans to S'pore children's home

Hassan Sunny, goalkeeper for the Lions, donated S$10,000 from the money he received from Chinese football fans to the Muhammadiyah Welfare Home on Jul. 2, 2024.

The 40-year-old won overwhelming support from Chinese fans after making 11 saves during the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifier game between Singapore and Thailand on Jun. 11, 2024.

His saves allowed China to advance to the next round of games, thereby keeping China's World Cup dream alive.

In turn, Chinese fans donated money to Hassan's food stall in Tampines, Dapur Hassan, via a QR code that circulated online.

Hassan had previously stated that he intended to donate the money transferred by the Chinese football fans.

"Of course, I will donate the money. When you receive a sum that doesn't belong to you, you must donate it," the goalkeeper told Lianhe Zaobao on Jun. 13.

Donated to children's home

The Muhammadiyah Welfare Home, an all-boys children's home that provides shelter and care for youth-at-risk aged 10 to 19, posted about the donation to Facebook on Jul. 2, 2024:

The post explained that Hassan "is no stranger to the Home".

Hassan told Berita Harian that he chose the welfare home because he is a father with four kids, and said he understood the needs of children.

"I want to put a smile on their faces because it is not easy for children to live their lives like that," Hassan said.

He added: "When I hear of their stories or experiences, I am very sad. So I hope to see them smile (with this donation)... I feel that's enough," said the 40-year-old national player.

Hassan also said that he felt the money did not belong to him, and that he should contribute back to the community.

Muhammadiyah Welfare Home mentioned that Hassan's contribution would go towards an upcoming CharityFest taking place later in the year.

Top photo from Muhammadiyah Welfare Home/Facebook.