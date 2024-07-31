Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, Iran on Jul. 31, 2024.

Reuters quoted a statement by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, who said that Haniyeh was killed in a "treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

Another statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an Iranian group, said that Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed after the building they were staying in was struck.

"Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his bodyguards' martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon," the Revolutionary Guards said.

Haniyeh was considered to be the political leader of Hamas.

He was reportedly in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Jul. 30.

Pezeshkian was elected after his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, died in a helicopter crash.

Top photo from Al Jazeera English/Facebook.