Man at India airport gets handwritten boarding pass during worldwide IT shut down

A traveller in an airport in India was issued a handwritten boarding pass amidst a global IT outage.

The photo has gone viral on X.

The disruption, linked to Microsoft's Windows, appears to stem from an issue with cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

Banking services, flights, railways, and media outlets around the world have been affected by a major IT outage.

However, it has not stopped people from boarding planes for their next destination.

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

The man, Akshay Kothari, held up his boarding pass with handwritten details, such as his name, flight details, and boarding time.

"The Microsoft/ Crowdstrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today," he wrote.

His boarding pass indicated that he was travelling from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Airports using whiteboards

The BBC reported that a staff member at a Delhi airport was put in charge of updating a whiteboard by hand with gate information.

Another photo on X showed what was purportedly going on in Belfast International Airport, where boarding and flight timings were reflected on a whiteboard.

Top photo via Akshay Kothari/X