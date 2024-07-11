Back

Sustainability festival with clothes swap & DIY workshops to be held at Hong Lim Park on Jul. 13, 2024

It's freeee.

Yap Yee Hui | July 11, 2024, 11:41 AM

Singapore's largest T-shirt swap will be held on Jul. 13, 2024.

It will be one of several activities taking place at GreenParade: Wake Up and Swap, a "ground-up sustainability festival" at Hong Lim Park from 4pm to 10pm.

This will be the second edition of GreenParade, the first of which was held at Bedok Open Field last year.

Organised by GreenSpace+, participants can look forward to a plethora of free activities: clothing swaps, plant exchanges, as well as family-friendly sustainability workshops.

Here is a breakdown of all the activities you can expect.

#WakeUpandSwap (4pm to 7:30pm)

Participants can bring along their pre-loved clothes to personalise them with patches and designs, and exchange them with others during the T-shirt swap.

Photo from GreenSpace+/Facebook

At the event's Plant Swap, you can also look forward to sharing your plants with others to diversify your plant collection.

Enjoy an eco-conscious shopping experience with Vinyl Pasar's curated vinyl playlists and funky upcycled vinyl art and take part in music quizzes to win vouchers.

Mono Foods, a sustainable food enterprise focused on redistributing foods that are near the end of their shelf lives, will also be organising food-tasting games and distributing free food items to participants.

Photo from GreenSpace+/Facebook

Free sustainability workshops (4pm to 7:30pm)

Make sustainable practices fun by putting your creativity to the test.

Unleash your artistic talents by taking part in DIY patch, 3D plastic recycling and terrarium making workshops.

You can also create your very own acrylic plastic keychains there.

There will also be a workshop where you can grow your own food, among others.

And the best thing? They are all free.

Other highlights

An open mic session from 4pm to 6:30pm will feature 13 speakers, including City Sprouts co-founder Zac Toh, Cloop co-founder Jasmine Tuan and zero waste advocator Robin Rheaume.

There will also be special showcases and sampling events at the festival, where you can look forward to learning about upcycling fashion products or even fruit education and sampling.

There will also be live performances towards the end of the event from 7pm to 10pm.

Photo from GreenSpace+/Facebook

How to join

If you have a passion for sustainability, share your voice and learn from like-minded individuals at GreenParade 2024.

This event is only open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Here are details you might want to take note of:

Date: Jul. 13, 2024

Time: 4pm to 10pm

Location: Hong Lim Park, New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059299

Get your free entry tickets to GreenParade here.

Top photos from GreenSpace+/Facebook and Cường Nguyễn/Google Maps

