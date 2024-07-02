Local & imported fish safe for consumption following Pasir Panjang oil spill: Grace Fu

Singapore's local and imported fish have been tested to be safe for consumption in the wake of the Pasir Panjang oil spill, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in parliament on Jul. 2.

Following the Jun. 14 oil spill, clean-up efforts have since progressed to a phase that focuses on the difficult clean-up of oil remnants in areas like coastal features and rock bunds.

Local, imported fish unaffected

In response to questions from East Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Cheryl Chan, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong and Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan on food safety and water quality, Fu said that Singapore's fish farms remain unaffected by the oil spill.

As a precautionary measure, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has been conducting food safety tests with seafood samples taken from coastal fish farms in the East Johor Strait.

Authorities are also monitoring the quality of imported fish and seafood.

"The test results continue to indicate that our local fish and imported fish are safe for consumption," Fu noted.

S'pore water supply not impacted

Fu reiterated that the oil spill has not impacted Singapore's water supply.

"Sensors at our five desalination plants, including at the Jurong Island Desalination Plant closest to the oil spill location, continue to show no abnormalities in the quality of seawater," Fu said.

She added that if any plant in Singapore’s water supply system were disrupted, PUB would increase production capacity in the remaining plants.

Air quality at affected areas is safe

Fu also responded to a question from Ong about health and safety concerns from the oil fumes.

Fu noted that the air quality in the affected areas is safe, based on both measurements from the National Environment Agency's (NEA) 24/7 ambient air monitoring stations and daily tests using mobile detectors.

"While members of the public near the beachfront or shoreline may experience odour from time to time, especially in the early days of the oil spill, it is safe to be around these areas," Fu added.

Help for workers and businesses

Noting that several MPs had raised questions on the welfare of cleaning workers, Fu shared that many steps have been taken to ensure their safety and well-being.

She said that NEA previously issued an advisory requiring masks, goggles, rubber gloves, and high-waterproof boots to be included in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"This was done as an additional precaution even though the air quality was well within safe levels," Fu explained.

After the bulk of the oil was removed, the advisory was updated to no longer require masks and goggles.

As for businesses affected by the oil spill, including those at Sentosa, the Southern Islands and East Coast Park, Fu said that the relevant agencies have been monitoring the situation carefully.

She shared that Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), along with agencies like NParks, which manage the East Coast Park beachfront, has been reaching out to its tenants.

Measures such as rental deferral are being rolled out to help affected businesses with their cash flow on a case-by-case basis.

The economic losses resulting from the oil spill can be assessed for claims from the insurer, Fu added.

Reopening of beaches

Fu restated that the clean-up of the beaches is estimated to take three months, but this varies based on the extent each beach is affected.

She pointed out that One Degree 15 Marina and the Marina at Keppel Bay have already re-opened.

Meanwhile, areas of the beaches at Sentosa, along East Coast Park, and Southern Islands which are cordoned off will progressively open for land-based activities, Fu added.

"We will test the water quality to ensure that it is back to normal and stable for at least a week before resuming swimming and other primary contact sea activities," she said.

