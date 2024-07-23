Back

Grab acquires restaurant reservation platform Chope, will take over S'pore, Indonesia & Thailand operations

Chope said it had evaluated potential buyers and found Grab was the best fit.

Matthias Ang | July 23, 2024, 12:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Grab has acquired Singapore-based restaurant reservation platform Chope for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will entail Grab taking over Chope's operations in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

In addition, Chope's employees will join Grab's offices in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand in a "couple of weeks", according to an internal email seen by The Business Times.

Acquiring Chope will help merchants on Grab's platform

In response to queries by Mothership, a spokesperson for Grab said:

"The vast majority of the merchants on our platform are small (and) medium-sized businesses who don’t have the same resources or know-how that big F&B brands have."

Hence, the addition of Chope’s products and services will provide more synergies for Grab's merchant-partners, especially in helping them capture "online-to-offline" opportunities, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Chope founder Arrif Ziaudeen said that Chope had evaluated potential buyers and found the best fit with Grab.

Arrif added that while the company had achieved much, in light of the current "challenging and competitive" market, Chope had decided to seek a partner to help it pursue new opportunities for "sustainable growth".

Earlier in Jun. 2022, Grab bought and relaunched food site HungryGoWhere, along with its accompanying social media channels.

At that time, Grab's managing director for strategy and partnerships, Cifer Ong, said:

"Eventually, we want to establish Grab and our associated brands as the go-to source for diners seeking the best food recommendations and F&B brands looking to grow their business."

Top photos via Grab/Facebook and Chope/Facebook

Orange Land Rover Evoque seen in hit-&-run chain collision video spotted in other clips behaving erratically

It was apparently seen driving against the flow of traffic in one video.

July 23, 2024, 12:19 PM

Missing JB girl, 6, found safe in Selangor budget hotel, local man, 31, arrested

A total of five people were arrested in connection with the case.

July 23, 2024, 11:44 AM

2 men & 1 woman detained in JB on suspicion of kidnapping missing girl, 6

Update: The girl has been found. More details to follow.

July 23, 2024, 11:10 AM

Serangoon coffee shop sold for S$40.5 million now sells economy rice for S$3.50, Kopi-O & Teh-O for S$1.20

A diner said the budget meals did not come in smaller portions.

July 23, 2024, 10:50 AM

5-room resale HDB flat at Margaret Drive sells for record S$1.73 million

The unit was listed for less than a month before it was sold.

July 23, 2024, 09:19 AM

Japan bullet train service in Aichi partially suspended after 2 maintenance trains collide

Services between the Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations are affected.

July 23, 2024, 01:04 AM

Govt studying ways to ease delivery services in S'pore, such as parking areas in malls & clearer signage

Among other solutions to issues faced by delivery workers.

July 23, 2024, 12:35 AM

'If you don't spend, you are dog fart': China tour guide scolds tour group & refuses to move off

Authorities found that she was operating without a licence.

July 22, 2024, 07:00 PM

Baby civet reunites with family on Bukit Merah HDB ceiling with photographers’ help

Precious little baby.

July 22, 2024, 06:46 PM

126 dim sum reopens Boon Keng outlet, 2 ex-staff & 1 customer take over operations

It's back.

July 22, 2024, 06:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.