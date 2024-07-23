Grab acquires restaurant reservation platform Chope, will take over S'pore, Indonesia & Thailand operations

Grab has acquired Singapore-based restaurant reservation platform Chope for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will entail Grab taking over Chope's operations in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

In addition, Chope's employees will join Grab's offices in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand in a "couple of weeks", according to an internal email seen by The Business Times.

Acquiring Chope will help merchants on Grab's platform

In response to queries by Mothership, a spokesperson for Grab said:

"The vast majority of the merchants on our platform are small (and) medium-sized businesses who don’t have the same resources or know-how that big F&B brands have."

Hence, the addition of Chope’s products and services will provide more synergies for Grab's merchant-partners, especially in helping them capture "online-to-offline" opportunities, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Chope founder Arrif Ziaudeen said that Chope had evaluated potential buyers and found the best fit with Grab.

Arrif added that while the company had achieved much, in light of the current "challenging and competitive" market, Chope had decided to seek a partner to help it pursue new opportunities for "sustainable growth".

Earlier in Jun. 2022, Grab bought and relaunched food site HungryGoWhere, along with its accompanying social media channels.

At that time, Grab's managing director for strategy and partnerships, Cifer Ong, said:

"Eventually, we want to establish Grab and our associated brands as the go-to source for diners seeking the best food recommendations and F&B brands looking to grow their business."

Top photos via Grab/Facebook and Chope/Facebook