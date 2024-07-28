'Why didn't they get blown away by the typhoon?': Godiva Taiwan staff curses people redeeming free chocolate

Godiva Taiwan has apologised after one of its employees took and posted a photo of customers at the store, including a few choice curses in their caption.

A screenshot of the said employee's Instagram Story was uploaded on Taiwanese social networking platform Dcard.

The Dcard user stated that the incident happened at the Godiva outlet located at the Far Eastern Department Store Xinyi A13.

Four customers could be seen in the screenshot, with the caption, "Four greedy people. Why didn't they get blown away by the typhoon? At this rate, they'll get killed after getting knocked down by a car."

According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday, Godiva was holding a promotion where customers would be able to redeem chocolates worth NT$100 (S$4.09) after becoming a member on the brand's LINE account.

They added that the employee in question was likely to have been unhappy about having to go to work in the midst of a typhoon.

Godiva's apology

Godiva Taiwan has since apologised for the incident.

In their statement, Godiva stated that this was the first time that the full-time employee had made such a mistake.

They shared that they have since spoken to and warned the employee and have transferred the person away from the Xinyi A13 store.

Godiva added that they will provide more rigorous training to their employees to avoid such incidents from happening again.

Top photos from Dcard