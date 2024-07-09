Weekend sunrise runs, Guardian’s wellness bazaar, forest bathing & more at Marina Bay Sands till Jul. 21

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, our well-being often takes a back seat.

If you’re feeling the effects of burnout, checking into a wellness sanctuary might just be the mid-year pick-me-up you need.

Happening from Jul. 6 to 21 at Marina Bay Sands, “Glow Festival by Prudential 2024” will feature a series of interactive installations, masterclasses, food trucks, as well as a Wellness Bazaar by Guardian.

Spanning over 16 days, the festival gathers top wellness experiences, experts, and renowned brands in thoughtfully designed spaces.

With six zones to explore and over 70 classes to choose from, here are my top picks to glow up mind, body, and soul.

Wellness Bazaar by Guardian

At the heart of the festival lies the Wellness Bazaar by Guardian, with over 20 wellness brands such as Swisse, Panaflex, and Redoxon in one place.

Entry is free and you can expect a variety of goodies at the bazaar, such as:

Vital Proteins, Collagen Peptides, Lemon, 11oz (313 g)

With 20g of collagen per serving, Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides in Lemon, 11oz (313 g), supports skin hydration and elasticity, healthy joints and bones, and hair and nail health. Add some zest to your daily beauty routine, only available in-store at Guardian.

Holistic Way’s Bio-Elixir Super Vision Pro Shot

Combat digital eye strain while supporting eye health with Holistic Way’s Bio-Elixir Super Vision Pro Shot. This blend filters harmful blue light, nourishes dry eyes, and promotes better focus, all while boosting immune function.

Panaflex Hot Patch 5S (Fast Acting in 80s*)

Experience fast-acting and long-lasting relief with Panaflex Hot Patch 5s (Fast Acting in 80s*), which provides temporary relief for muscular and joint pain from backaches, strains, and sprains.

With benefits like up to eight hours of comfort, easy application and removal, non-greasy texture, and no staining, this is your go-to solution for pain relief.

Panaflex Cool Patch 5S (Fast Acting in 80s*)

For a refreshing alternative, try Panaflex Cool Patch 5S (Fast Acting in 80s*). It offers fast-acting, long-lasting relief for muscular and joint pain, including backaches, strains, and sprains.

Swisse Beauty’s Collagen Glow 90s

Glow up with Swisse Beauty’s Collagen Glow 90s, which addresses the first signs of ageing by supporting the skin's matrix with collagen peptides and Vitamin C for elasticity, firmness, and suppleness, while also offering antioxidant support to combat free radical damage.

GO Healthy’s Multi Everyday, 60 capsules

GO Healthy’s Multi Everyday, 60 capsules are vegetarian-friendly supplements that provide daily support for energy, mental clarity, and metabolism, ensuring optimal nutrient intake even on busy days.

Refer to the full schedule of your favourite participating brands below:

Operating hours:

Weekdays (Mon-Fri): 5pm to 9pm

Weekends (Sat & Sun): 12pm to 9:30pm

Check out Guardian’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest updates.

A holistic oasis of wellness activities

What's more, lace up for an exhilarating 5km run every weekend morning at sunrise with lululemon instructors guiding you through scenic routes, offering warm-ups, cooldowns, and exclusive gear upon finish.

Mark your calendars for Jul. 13, 14, 20, and 21 from 7am to 8:15am.

Experience the essence of forest bathing with Xiu Nature Connections' serene, essential oil-guided workshops.

Save the date on Jul. 9, 7pm to 7:45pm.

Check out the wide array of experiences the festival has to offer here.

This sponsored article by Guardian has inspired this author to glow up mentally and physically.

Top images courtesy of Glow Festival by Prudential 2024/Facebook and Guardian.