Giant hypermarket at Sembawang Shopping Centre to close down after 21 years

The Giant hypermarket at Sembawang Shopping Centre is closing down after 21 years.

It will cease operations after Jul. 21, its last day, according to a post on the Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG Facebook page on Jul. 13.

Some stock cleared, thanked customers

In a closure notice Giant issued, the supermarket chain thanked customers for their support.

"It has been our privilege to serve the community at Sembawang over the years," it wrote.

It added that customers may visit the nearby Giant Express outlets at 406A Sembawang Drive, 468B Admiralty Drive and 293 Yishun Street 22.

According to the Facebook post, some shelves and refrigerators were already empty.

Residents' reactions

The post elicited multiple reactions from other Facebook users, most of whom are purportedly Sembawang residents or long-time patrons of the hypermarket.

One user shared that they had been visiting the hypermarket from the start and that it was sad news for some staying in Sembawang.

One said it's their "favourite place to shop".

Another person said they usually patronise the outlet and are surprised to learn about its upcoming closure.

