Geylang Serai Market to close for 3 months for renovations from Jul. 29 to Oct. 31, 2024

Geylang Serai Market will be closed for renovations from Jul. 29 to Oct. 31, 2024, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced.

Under the Hawker Centres Transformation Programme, the renovations will "future-proof" the hawker centre's infrastructure.

This includes reconfiguration of seats to enhance circulation, ventilation enhancements with new fittings and fans, more handwash basins at the market section, extensive re-tiling, and changes to existing infrastructure such as toilets for more ease of cleaning and maintenance.

Geylang Serai Market is expected to resume operations on Nov. 1, 2024.

