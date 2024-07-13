Back

Geylang Serai Market to close for 3 months for renovations from Jul. 29 to Oct. 31, 2024

Expected to resume operations in November 2024.

Keyla Supharta | July 13, 2024, 11:28 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Geylang Serai Market will be closed for renovations from Jul. 29 to Oct. 31, 2024, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced.

Under the Hawker Centres Transformation Programme, the renovations will "future-proof" the hawker centre's infrastructure.

This includes reconfiguration of seats to enhance circulation, ventilation enhancements with new fittings and fans, more handwash basins at the market section, extensive re-tiling, and changes to existing infrastructure such as toilets for more ease of cleaning and maintenance.

Geylang Serai Market is expected to resume operations on Nov. 1, 2024.

Top image via Google Maps.

Man, 36, jailed after suspended rope snaps causing painter's fatal fall outside hotel in Orchard

The victim fell to his death after his safety rope got tangled with a moving bus.

July 13, 2024, 10:59 AM

‘SQ’ stands for S’pore Airlines. But why not ‘SG’ or ‘SI’, & what exactly is the ‘Q’?

A Q that I just can't seem to find the A to.

July 13, 2024, 10:45 AM

1 sent to hospital after car accident at Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth

The person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

July 13, 2024, 10:13 AM

Crashed car spotted in Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth, driver helped from wreck by passers-by

The barricade around the fountain appeared to be broken.

July 13, 2024, 01:41 AM

S'porean man, 61, jailed for fatal hit-&-run in Pasir Ris, knocked down woman, 68, & dragged her across road

The woman died after she was hit, dragged along the road and rolled over by the vehicle.

July 12, 2024, 08:11 PM

National Day heartland celebrations in 5 locations on Aug. 10, with fireworks & vehicle displays

They will take place at Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar, and Buona Vista.

July 12, 2024, 07:04 PM

China's 1st panda college in Sichuan to start enrolling students

Sign me up.

July 12, 2024, 06:19 PM

E-bike rider, 18, arrested after high-speed hit-&-run at Buona Vista junction, 2 pedestrians taken to hospital

The pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

July 12, 2024, 05:22 PM

Korean celeb chefs Lee Wonil & Hong Seokcheon to open pop-up eatery at Tanglin Mall from Jul. 20

Oppa cooking for you.

July 12, 2024, 05:00 PM

Male sambar deer gets hit by taxi & dies at Mandai Road

Poor thing :(

July 12, 2024, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.