2 people climb out out of 5th floor window onto ledge due to Geylang apartment fire

A fire broke out at Lor 20 Geylang at 3:30am on Jul. 29.

Three people were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and conveyed to the hospital.

Photos of the accident, provided by SCDF, showed an apartment building on fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire with a water jet.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury when a piece of false ceiling landed on his neck and shoulder area during the rescue operation.

Two people were shouting for help

In a Facebook post on Jul. 29, SCDF said firefighters from Kallang Fire Station, Paya Lebar Fire Station, and Central Fire Station responded to a fire at Lor 20 Geylang.

"Upon arrival, the fire was raging inside a unit on the fifth floor," SCDF said. "Two persons were seen standing precariously on the window ledge of the affected unit and shouting for help."

The firefighters immediately deployed a Combined Platform Ladder and rescued them.

Another person was found in one of the bedrooms inside the unit and was brought out safely.

"The fire, which involved the living room, was extinguished using a water jet," said SCDF, adding that the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage due to the fire.

Two were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and the third was brought to Singapore General Hospital.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury

SCDF also said a firefighter sustained a minor injury when a piece of false ceiling landed on his neck and shoulder during the firefighting operation.

He was assessed by a paramedic and conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image via SCDF Facebook.