'We live in dramatic times': George Yeo on Donald Trump shooting

Following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, former foreign minister George Yeo noted that "we live in dramatic times", and highlighted that any internal struggles in the U.S. could have an impact on the world, including Singapore.

Yeo was speaking at the launch for his book series "Musings" at the inaugural Commonwealth of World Chinatowns forum in Penang, Malaysia on Sunday (Jul. 14). Yeo had his first Malaysian book launch in Kuala Lumpur last November.

The event was co-hosted by the Penang Institute, with Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow and former Penang chief ministers Lim Guan Eng and Koh Tsu Koon in attendance.

Penang and Singapore's special relationship

In his speech, Yeo spoke on the special relationship that Penang and Singapore share.

"Penang has always had a special place in my heart. I would say it has a special place in the hearts of many Singaporeans," Yeo shared.

He said he had fond memories of visiting Penang in his childhood, and has many friends from the Malaysian state.

Yeo also referenced Chow's remarks that there would be "no Singapore without Penang" as many Penang natives have contributed to the development of Singapore.

Chow had given examples of prominent figures in Singapore's history who were Penang-born, such as former Minister for Finance Hon Sui Sen, former Chief Justice Wee Chong Jin and former Minister for Health and Minister for Labour Ahmad Ibrahim.

And speaking on the close relationship between the two, Chow pointed out that there is a Penang Lane in Singapore, as well as a Singapore Road in Penang.

Echoing this, Yeo opined that "our two societies mirror each other", and added that Singaporeans would "feel at home" in Penang and vice versa.

“We share char kway teow, chicken rice, and (Malaysian actor) P. Ramlee!" Yeo quipped.

'Drama' from Trump shooting could have global impact

Yeo also gave his thoughts on recent events in the U.S., and how it could affect the South-East Asia region.

"We live in dramatic times. I mean, we woke up this morning learning that (former U.S. President) Donald Trump was shot, almost killed," Yeo said.

On the reason behind the shooting, Yeo added that "there are sure to be conspiracy theories whirling around in the coming days and weeks".

He opined that the ensuing drama in America could be more impactful than the Russia-Ukraine conflict or Sino-U.S. relations, because the system in the world today is "the result of U.S. dominance".

"If the U.S. turns inward due to its internal struggle, directly or indirectly, we will be affected," Yeo said .

Yeo also predicted that just like the fall of the Qing dynasty in China, any prospective decline in U.S. influence could "affect a much larger area" than itself.

Singapore can benefit as part of Asean

Nevertheless, Yeo noted that countries in Asean, such as Singapore, may be able to still benefit amidst the geopolitical uncertainty.

"[If] we stay neutral and do not take sides, in some way we will benefit from the conflict of others," he said.

As an example, Yeo cited how Penang attracted investment in the semiconductor business as companies relocated to South-East Asia due to the Sino-U.S. trade war.

"In this great transition to a multipolar world, I think our destinies will become more intertwined again again, within an Asean framework," Yeo added.

In conclusion, Yeo said that the perspectives with which Singapore and Penang view the world are similar.

"And that is why I hope my musings, written principally for Singaporean ideas, will also find favour here in Penang. Thank you."

Background

The Commonwealth of World Chinatowns is a forum to bring the Chinatowns of the world closer together starting with Penang and Singapore.

The focus of the forum is to connect with individuals from all over the world to work on many small projects involving art, culture, science and history.

Top image from George Yeo & Donald Trump/ Facebook