Genshin Impact-themed experience at S'pore's S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 - Oct. 28

Genshin Impact will collaborate with S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 to Oct. 28, 2024, for its upcoming "Teyvat SEA Exploration" event.
The experience will feature a newly launched Genshin Impact character, Sigewinne, who hails from the underwater in-game area of the Fontaine region in Teyvat.
The event hopes to raise awareness of marine biodiversity and highlight the importance of ocean conservation amongst Genshin Impact fans, while bringing the Teyvat region to life.
What's included
Here's what will come with the experience:
- One-day access to S.E.A. Aquarium
- Interactive stamp rally with a collectible stamp rally passport
- Photo opportunities with Genshin Impact game elements
- Special guest cosplayer appearances on selected days
Tickets are now available at Resorts World Sentosa's website.
