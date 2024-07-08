Genshin Impact-themed experience at S'pore's S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 - Oct. 28

Genshin Impact will collaborate with S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 to Oct. 28, 2024, for its upcoming "Teyvat SEA Exploration" event.

The experience will feature a newly launched Genshin Impact character, Sigewinne, who hails from the underwater in-game area of the Fontaine region in Teyvat.

The event hopes to raise awareness of marine biodiversity and highlight the importance of ocean conservation amongst Genshin Impact fans, while bringing the Teyvat region to life.

What's included

Here's what will come with the experience:

One-day access to S.E.A. Aquarium

Interactive stamp rally with a collectible stamp rally passport

Photo opportunities with Genshin Impact game elements

Special guest cosplayer appearances on selected days

Tickets are now available at Resorts World Sentosa's website.

Top photos from PlayStation and S.E.A. Aquarium's Instagram.