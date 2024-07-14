Monet-inspired interactive exhibition at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome

If you’ve ever visited the Flower Dome and thought the displays were cool, you’re about to be amazed.

This month, Gardens by the Bay has the largest floral display to date, which spans 2,650 square metres - over three times larger than their typical displays.

“Impressions by Monet” is a tribute to the works of French artist Claude Monet, and is taking place at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome.

The exhibition comprises two components: “The Garden” and “The Experience”.

Impressions by Monet: The Garden

Referring to the displays adorning the Flower Dome, “Impressions by Monet: The Garden” will run till Sep. 17, 2024.

Boasting over 18,000 plants and 40 species, the exhibition brings Monet’s paintings to life.

For the first time, Gardens by the Bay has water lilies on display - the subject of many of Monet’s paintings.

Of the 10 varieties of water lilies, eight were sourced from the Latour-Marliac nursery in France, where Monet also obtained his water lilies back in the 19th century.

Other highlights include recreations of Monet’s house and gardens.

Impressions by Monet: The Experience

This multi-sensory experience takes place in the space adjacent to the Flower Dome, and is complimentary from Mondays to Thursdays for Singapore residents who have purchased tickets to the Flower Dome.

However, this is a limited-time exhibition.

At the beginning of the walkthrough is an exhibition on Impressionism, followed by light displays depicting an enchanting night landscape.

Concluding the experience is a gallery showcasing Impressionist paintings by Monet and his contemporaries, accompanied by classical scores and floral scents.

Impressions by Monet

Address: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Top photos by Livia Soh.