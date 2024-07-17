S'pore Turf Club in Kranji offering free admission on Jul. 21 for last S'pore Derby race

The Singapore Derby, one of the Singapore Turf Club's (STC) signature races, will be holding its last race on Sunday, Jul. 21, 2024.

It is one of Singapore's oldest races, with a legacy of over 140 years.

In appreciation of its supporters, STC is offering complimentary admission to Grandstand Level 1.

How to claim tickets

Those interested can register for a free ticket on STC's website or head down to the club on Jul. 21 from 11am onwards to collect tickets.

Each attendee can only claim one free ticket, and tickets are not transferable.

The event is open to those aged 18 years old and above.

The first race is scheduled to run at 12:30pm.

The tickets for Grandstand Level 1 are usually S$6, payable via Ez-Link or NETS FlashPay and S$8 if paid in cash.

Turf Club closing

It was announced in June 2023 that STC will close by March 2027.

The 120 hectares of land will be handed back to the government for redevelopment.

STC will hold its last race meeting on Oct. 5, 2024, featuring the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

Top photo from Google Photos