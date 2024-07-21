Four Star offering 50% off storewide from Jul. 24-28 for flagship store warehouse sale

If you’re looking for your next piece of furniture, look no further.

Four Star will be having its biggest warehouse sale this year at its Kallang flagship store from Jul. 24 to 28, 2024.

With up to 50 per cent off a wide variety of furniture, such as premium mattresses, customised wardrobes and more, this might be the time to revamp your space – and clock your steps in the 10,000 sqft showroom.

Premium label mattresses

Knock yourself out (figuratively and literally) with a variety of premium label mattresses, such as Detense Arcticsilk and Chiro+ for a better night’s sleep.

Prices start from S$199 for single, S$299 for super single, S$399 for queen, and S$499 for king size.

Detense Arcticsilk (Cooling & anti static mattress)

Craving for a cool and comfy sleep in this warm Singapore climate?

The Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex mattresses guarantee a luxury sleep experience with its silk-feel eco fibres, which increase the mattress’s ability to stay cool and disperse heat fast, helping you to regulate body temperature.

Using technology developed in Japan, the mattresses ensure a cooling night of sleep with increased airflow, regulating overall mattress temperature.

Its anti-static feature also acts as a stress reliever by discharging static electricity from your body to reduce stress and muscle tension, promoting deeper sleep.

Chiro+ series (Back care mattress)

If you suffer from muscle aches, the Chiro+ series is a range that might help you with better spinal and posture support while sleeping.

Chiro+ firm mattresses are designed to ease minor back pain, shoulder pain, discomfort, and stiffness caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces and mattress pressure distribution.

The eco-friendly mattresses, which are made out of eco-efficient performance fiber Dupont Sorona using plant-based ingredients, also have a reduced carbon footprint of 63 per cent.

Electric German motorised storage bed (New arrival)

Looking for a stylish yet functional storage bed for your items?

A new addition to the Four Star bed frame collection, the motorised storage bed which features frames upholstered in high quality PU and fabric finishes, is sure to fit the bill.

Powered by the German Okin Electric Motor, this bed offers an effortless way to access the storage space within.

A range of colours and materials are also available for customisation to suit your taste.

Designer bed frames

Four Star also offers many types of storage beds, including lift up beds, pull out beds and storage beds with drawers or side cabinets.

Prices start from S$199 and bed frames are fitted with a headboard attached to wooden Divan bases, ensuring durability and sturdiness.

What’s more, you can also opt between synthetic leather and fabric materials, or wooden and metal legs for the bed frames.

Other furniture

Aside from premium label mattresses and designer bed frames, homeowners can also get their hands on other furniture pieces from Four Star, such as sofas, customised wardrobes and dining sets.

Sofas

Pick from a wide variety of designs, such as L-shaped sofas, three-seater sofas, recliners, and more.

Easily make it your own with customisation options to fit your unique style and preferences.

Prices start from S$299 for a one-seater recliner sofa, to a S$499 three-seater fabric sofa, to a S$999 electric recliner premium leather sofa.

Customised sliding door wardrobes

When picking a wardrobe, it helps to keep in mind what you want to store and how much your outfit collection will expand in the coming years.

See a design you like, but worry if it’ll fit inside your bedroom?

Four Star’s wardrobes can be customised to the exact size you need.

Dining sets

Hosting a special dinner but have to be at work early next morning?

With prices starting at S$399, the Sintered Stone Dining Table can stay spotless for a long time with minimal effort.

Its easy-to-clean surface can withstand heat from fresh-off-the-stove pots, while being scratch and stain-resistant.

Selected models are also extendable, which means you can make them bigger to cater to more guests.

Enjoy these benefits

With a wide variety of furniture up for sale, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

But that’s not all.

Shoppers also get to enjoy a wide of variety of benefits from their purchases:

No GST (absorbed by Four Star)

Up to 15 years warranty

Free delivery

Free parking (ample parking space)

Free taxi claim upon checkout

0 per cent interest instalment plan for up to 12 months using major credit cards

Free gifts:

Four Star’s Kallang flagship

Address: 44 Kallang Place, Level 1 & 2, Four Star Building, S339172

Operating hours: 10am to 10pm daily.

Whatsapp/ Call:

9234 4442 (For mattress and bed frames)

9068 1287 (For sofa and other furniture)

Website: www.fourstar.com.sg

This sponsored article by Four Star made this writer want to work from home a new bed.

Cover photo courtesy of Four Star