5-vehicle collision in Serangoon: Car drivers, 45 & 76, motorcyclists, 29 & 40, injured

Investigations are ongoing.

Seri Mazliana | July 25, 2024, 09:17 PM

Four people have been sent to the hospital following a collision at Serangoon involving three cars and two motorcycles on Jul. 24.

A Facebook post shared on Jul. 25 showed a yellow car which had overturned in the middle of the road.

Two motorcycles could be seen lying down on the ground near the car, while a dark-coloured car could be seen in the clip with its front right part heavily damaged.

In response to Mothership queries, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the scene at around 10:20pm.

The crash occurred at the junction of Lorong Chuan and Boundary Road.

A 45-year-old male car driver, a 76-year-old female car driver, and two male motorcyclists aged 29 and 40, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state.

Investigations are ongoing.

