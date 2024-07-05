Back

Attack helicopters & fighter jets to fly over heartlands on National Day

Chinook helicopters will also fly the state flag around Singapore.

Khine Zin Htet | July 05, 2024, 06:34 PM

Events

Singaporeans can expect to see two flypasts by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) in the heartlands on National Day, Aug. 9, 2024.

Two sets of helicopters — each comprising a Chinook helicopter escorted by two Apache attack helicopters — will carry the state flag around Singapore from 5:45pm to 6:30pm as part of a flypast named "Fly Our Flag".

From around 6pm to 6:30pm, Singaporeans will be greeted with a flypast by six F-16s aircraft.

Fly Our Flag

The “Fly Our Flag” segment will have two routes.

The western route comprises Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok, Jurong and West Coast.

Meanwhile, the eastern route will cover Seletar, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Bedok and East Coast.

Photo from MINDEF

Island Flypast

From around 6pm to 6:30pm, Singaporeans will be greeted with a flypast by six F-16s aircraft.

They will cover various locations around the island, such as Clementi, Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Seletar, Punggol and Bendemeer.

Photo from MINDEF

Air participation at the Padang and Marina Bay area

Other than the flypasts, air participation by the RSAF will include the Red Lions parachuting into the Padang for the "Military Free Fall" segment of the National Day celebration.

There will also be the “State Flag Flypast” where a Chinook helicopter escorted by two Apaches will carry the state flag past the Padang during the National Anthem at the parade.

After the National Anthem, five F-16 fighter aircrafts will carry out the bomb-burst manoeuvre over the Padang as a mark of respect and a salute to the nation.

Total Defence 40 Dynamic Defence Display

This year's National Day will also celebrate 40 years of Total Defence in Singapore since it was first introduced in 1984.

Attendees can expect to see a series of aerial displays.

This includes an F-16 aerial display which showcases two pairs of F-16s being scrambled to intercept suspicious aircraft heading toward Singapore.

Another display showcases an air-sea integrated operation with two Apache helicopters executing a target engagement manoeuvre over Marina Bay and the Padang in support of maritime operations.

Top photos from MINDEF

