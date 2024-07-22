Volunteers mobilised for 1st time on Jul. 20 to help remove tar balls at East Coast Park

Due to the complexity of the task and safety concerns, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu explained in a press conference last month that volunteers were not directly involved in the oil spill clean-up.

Nevertheless, Fu shared that authorities were considering mobilising volunteers in the final phase of the process.

On Jul. 20, 2024, volunteers were mobilised for the first time for the final phase of clean-up, which involved removing tar balls from the sand.

Prior to the final cleanup phase

The Public Health Council (PHC), with support from the National Environment Agency (NEA), spearheaded the beach clean-up efforts.

Leading up to the final clean-up phase, PHC has been coordinating volunteer and engaging various key interest and volunteer groups such as Stridy, International Coastal Cleanup Singapore, Kindred Community, SG Beach Warriors, and Green Nudge.

Early trial sessions were conducted to discuss safety precautions, best practices and protocols.

On-site demonstrations were also performed to educate volunteers on proper equipment usage and the procedures to clean up tar balls and marine debris.

Beach-combing, removal of tar balls

On Jul. 20, 2024, close to 50 volunteers turned up for the first day of the final phase of clean-up efforts, reported The Straits Times.

Volunteers will help comb a stretch of the 6,180m East Coast Park beach for residual tar balls and marine litter.

Tar balls are small, dark-coloured pieces of coagulated oil.

Using rakes or tongs, volunteers scraped or picked up tar balls and oil-stained debris for disposal.

Fu herself joined the efforts on Jul. 20.

"I am heartened that our community is coming together, spending their Saturday afternoon working hand-in-hand with us to clean up our coastline," she added in a Facebook post.

According to the press release by PHC, hundreds of volunteers from the public, key stakeholders, corporate organisations and grassroots organisations are expected to be engaged in the clean-up in the coming weeks.

Andrew Khng, Chairman of the PHC, emphasised the significance of collective efforts amongst stakeholders, partners and volunteers in advancing clean-up efforts.

He shared, “The dedication and commitment of our volunteers exemplify the spirit of unity and shared responsibility in preserving our coastal environments. It is through such collaborative endeavours that we can make a meaningful difference, and create a lasting impact in preserving our beaches and marine ecosystems."

Those who would like to volunteer for the clean-up at East Coast Park can register their interest via this form.

Clean-ups at Sentosa are fully booked.

