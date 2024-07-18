S'pore father, 70, molests daughter, 14, gets 10 months' jail

A 70-year-old man molested his biological daughter twice in a year by touching her chest.

The incidents occurred when the man's wife was out at work, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The girl was 13 to 14 years old at that time.

The accused, charged with one count of molest, was sentenced to 10 months' jail.

He was diagnosed with paedophilia.

The accused and victim cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Entered daughter's room

The court heard that the man slept in his home's master bedroom, while his wife and daughter slept in another room.

Some time in 2023, the man entered his daughter's bedroom while his wife was at work.

The girl was lying face down on her bed at that time.

He laid on top of her and cuddled her, and touched her chest with both of his hands.

He did so again later that year.

Authorities alerted

The authorities were alerted on Jan. 11, 2024, after the Child Protective Service was informed about what had happened.

In court, the prosecution argued that the father committed the offences when his daughter was young, taking advantage of the fact that she trusted him.

They asked for a sentence of eight to 10 months in jail.

The prosecution also sought an additional month of jail time in lieu of caning as the accused is over the age of 50.

It was revealed in court that the father was diagnosed with paedophilia, having undergone a psychiatric evaluation and it was recommended he received the relevant treatment.

The accused said in his plea for a lighter sentence that he was depressed at the time of his offences, and said he would seek treatment upon his release.

The judge imposed a nine-month jail sentence, as well as an additional month of jail in lieu of caning.

Top photo via Unsplash