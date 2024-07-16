Back

3 men, 22 to 25, arrested for alleged fake gold bar scams via Carousell

The men attempted to scam victims by selling the fake gold bars online via Carousell.

Amber Tay | July 16, 2024, 11:09 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three men, aged 22 to 25, were arrested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their suspected involvement in a series of fake gold bar scams.

The men allegedly attempted to scam victims by selling the fake gold bars online via Carousell, SPF said in a news release on Jul. 16, 2024.

At least three victims were scammed

SPF received at least three reports of victims who engaged in transactions via Carousell to purchase gold bars between Jul. 11 and Jul. 14, 2024.

The victims later allegedly discovered they were scammed.

Screenshot of text messages. Photo courtesy of SPF.

One victim realised they were allegedly deceived after attempting to authenticate the gold bar at a goldsmith shop.

Learning the gold bar was a counterfeit, they reported the matter to the police.

Transactions amounted to about S$20,000 for the gold bars.

A branded watch valued at about S$35,000 was also allegedly given in exchange for the fake product.

SPF arrested three men on Jul. 15, 2024

SPF established the identities of the three men and arrested them on Jul. 15, 2024, through follow-up investigations.

Cash amounting to at least S$3,800, several documents, and over three pieces of gold-coloured bars were seized as case exhibits, SPF said.

Front view of gold-coloured bars. Photo courtesy of SPF.

Back view of gold-coloured bars. Photo courtesy of SPF.

Overview of case exhibits. Photo courtesy of SPF.

22-year-old man to be charged in court on Jul. 16, 2024

The 22-year-old man will be charged in court on Jul. 16, 2024, with the offence of conspiracy to commit cheating.

Such offence may lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine.

The other two men, both aged 25, are assisting with investigations.

The police urged members of the public to be wary of such scams and advised them to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  1. Always buy from established and authorised/reputable retailers. Be wary of offers that sound too good to be true.

  2. Enlist a professional’s assistance to verify the authenticity and value of any high-value items you intend to purchase before making payment.

Mothership has contacted Carousell for comment.

Top photos courtesy of SPF.

3 S'pore men & 1 M'sian man found with 3,968 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Tuas

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$430,019.

July 16, 2024, 11:00 AM

Dismembered body believed to be missing Chinese TikToker found outside Bangkok, man, 34, arrested in Macau

He was allegedly last seen with her in Thailand before she went missing.

July 16, 2024, 10:45 AM

Chinese bubble tea chain Naixue opens 1st outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

Previously known as Nayuki.

July 16, 2024, 10:38 AM

Mark Lee's wife undergoes cornea surgery after right eye hit by ball kicked by child

The surgery went well.

July 16, 2024, 09:15 AM

Weight loss substance in 'ChoCo Premix Coffee' banned in S'pore since 2010, can cause seizures: SFA

Do not buy or consume the product.

July 16, 2024, 01:28 AM

Couples marrying later in S'pore, divorces up 0.2% in 2023

MSF noted increased marriage stability in more recent marriage cohorts.

July 15, 2024, 10:26 PM

It would take 15 years & S$670 million to clear away rubble in Gaza: UN report

The operation would require a fleet of more than 100 trucks.

July 15, 2024, 10:09 PM

SIA flight to Hong Kong turns back to S'pore shortly after take-off due to a technical issue

Returned shortly after takeoff.

July 15, 2024, 10:02 PM

After breakup, M'sian man demands S$8.62 back for food he bought ex-girlfriend's dad

The food included two plates of fried rice and one bowl of porridge.

July 15, 2024, 07:19 PM

Marsiling hit-&-run: Woman, 64, wakes up in hospital badly injured

The 33-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving.

July 15, 2024, 07:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.