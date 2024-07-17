Workers' Party co-opts Fadli Fawzi to CEC, appoints him as deputy organising secretary

The Workers' Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on Jul. 16, 2024, and decided to co-opt party member Muhammad Fadli bin Mohammed Fawzi into the CEC.
WP revealed the appointment through a Facebook post on Jul. 17.Fadli debuted in Marine Parade GRC back in 2020. He was previously a lawyer who had worked as a senior policy development officer with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).
Notably, he marked his debut with a pantun, a Malay poetic form:
CEC appointments
The following appointments to the CEC were approved:
- Vice Chair: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap
- Treasurer: He Ting Ru
- Deputy Treasurer: Nathaniel Koh
- Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan Lip Fong
- Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi
- Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis
- Deputy Head, Media Team: Lee Li Lian
- Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam
- Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim
- Youth Wing President: Jamus Lim
Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh retained their positions as Chair and Secretary-General, respectively.
Low Thia Khiang was also elected and continued to serve as a member of the CEC.
Former MP Lee Li Lian also joined the CEC.
