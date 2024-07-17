Back

Workers' Party co-opts Fadli Fawzi to CEC, appoints him as deputy organising secretary

Fadli debuted in Marine Parade GRC back in 2020.

Tharun Suresh | July 17, 2024, 09:59 AM

The Workers' Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on Jul. 16, 2024, and decided to co-opt party member Muhammad Fadli bin Mohammed Fawzi into the CEC.

WP revealed the appointment through a Facebook post on Jul. 17.

Fadli debuted in Marine Parade GRC back in 2020. He was previously a lawyer who had worked as a senior policy development officer with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Notably, he marked his debut with a pantun, a Malay poetic form:

CEC appointments

The following appointments to the CEC were approved:

  • Vice Chair: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap

  • Treasurer: He Ting Ru

  • Deputy Treasurer: Nathaniel Koh

  • Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan Lip Fong

  • Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi

  • Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis

  • Deputy Head, Media Team: Lee Li Lian

  • Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam

  • Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim

  • Youth Wing President: Jamus Lim

Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh retained their positions as Chair and Secretary-General, respectively.

Low Thia Khiang was also elected and continued to serve as a member of the CEC.

Former MP Lee Li Lian also joined the CEC.

Top photo from WP and CNA. 

