Workers' Party co-opts Fadli Fawzi to CEC, appoints him as deputy organising secretary

The Workers' Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on Jul. 16, 2024, and decided to co-opt party member Muhammad Fadli bin Mohammed Fawzi into the CEC.

WP revealed the appointment through a Facebook post on Jul. 17.

who had worked as a senior policy development officer with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Fadli debuted in Marine Parade GRC back in 2020. He was previously a lawyer

Notably, he marked his debut with a pantun, a Malay poetic form:

CEC appointments

The following appointments to the CEC were approved:

Vice Chair: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap

Treasurer: He Ting Ru

Deputy Treasurer: Nathaniel Koh

Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan Lip Fong

Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi

Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis

Deputy Head, Media Team: Lee Li Lian

Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam

Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim

Youth Wing President: Jamus Lim

Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh retained their positions as Chair and Secretary-General, respectively.

Low Thia Khiang was also elected and continued to serve as a member of the CEC.

Former MP Lee Li Lian also joined the CEC.

