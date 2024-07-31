Back

S'pore residents can clear T3 immigration by using facial & iris biometrics without passport from Aug. 2024

Another convenience.

Belmont Lay | July 31, 2024, 12:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore residents will be able to clear immigration at selected automated lanes at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from Aug. 5, 2024 by using their facial and iris biometrics without presenting their passports.

This is part of a trial for the new passport-less clearance system, which will be progressively rolled out across all Changi Airport terminals by the end of September, and at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in December, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Wednesday, Jul. 31.

Cut clearance time by 40%

Travellers can cut the time it takes to clear immigration by 40 per cent, the agency said, adding that the initiative is part of ICA’s plan to digitalise border clearance to enhance the experience of travellers and strengthen border security.

QR code system to be extended to other modes of travel

ICA added that the QR code clearance system at Singapore’s land checkpoints with Malaysia will also be extended to motorcyclists, including pillion riders, as well as cargo vehicle drivers and accompanying assistants by August 2024.

By December 2024, the QR code system will be implemented for bus passengers and those passing through the checkpoint counters on foot.

The system had been introduced for cars on Mar. 19, 2024.

It was then extended to buses on Apr. 15.

2 types of passport-less clearance

ICA’s New Clearance Concept has two types of passport-less immigration clearance.

The first does away with the need for any tokens of identification at all.

Singapore residents will be able to clear immigration at the country’s air and sea checkpoints without passports at both arrival and departure, while foreign travellers can do away with passports only at departure.

All travellers will be able to use the automated lanes for clearance, except children under six years old, as the physical features and biometrics of this group are still developing and may not provide a reliable means of authentication.

QR code

The second type of clearance is with the QR code system, which has so far been rolled out for cars at Singapore’s two land checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas.

Token-less clearance is possible at the air and sea checkpoints, as ICA would know in advance the travellers coming through based on the advance manifests submitted by airline and ship operators, the agency said.

ICA added: “At the land checkpoints, such traveller information is not available beforehand.”

The QR code was introduced as a form of identification without the need for a passport to speed things up at the land checkpoints, ICA said.

However, ICA may also occasionally require travellers to produce their passport for verification, it added.

Top photo via Google Maps

MOF's use of 'scary' & 'horrifying' AI-generated images on social media draw flak

One commenter likened the posts to scam ads.

July 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

Putien: Those who got food poisoning at ByteDance office didn't consume our food

It was reportedly one of the caterers providing lunch that day.

July 31, 2024, 12:03 PM

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas blames Israel for the death.

July 31, 2024, 11:44 AM

'Social enterprise model alone cannot shoulder' growth of Income Insurance, NTUC Enterprise says in new statement

The new clarification was issued five days after the initial one.

July 31, 2024, 11:27 AM

Badminton: Yeo Jia Min scores 2nd win at Paris Olympics to top group, makes it to last 16

She is the first Singaporean shuttler to do so since 2012.

July 31, 2024, 10:45 AM

If you're not getting a S$850 GST voucher, who is? And why does your home's 'annual value' matter?

Explaining the August 2024 GST voucher.

July 31, 2024, 02:46 AM

M'sia badminton duo ends China's winning streak, shocks Paris Olympics

China has now lost twice in three days in 18 group stage matches.

July 30, 2024, 10:43 PM

S'pore man eats cigarette at Hougang void deck to help teen avoid NEA enforcement, gets fined

There was a "No Smoking" sign there.

July 30, 2024, 10:14 PM

Man accuses taxi driver of driving into traffic jams, 20-min ride becomes 1 hour 20 mins journey

He also claimed the driver changed the fare to S$0.01 to prevent him from claiming from his company.

July 30, 2024, 09:53 PM

47 people vomit, suffer abdominal pain after eating food at ByteDance office at Raffles Place

ByteDance said it is investigating the matter.

July 30, 2024, 09:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.