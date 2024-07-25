Back

OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue, BabyMonster & more to perform at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

Some star-studded nights.

Fasiha Nazren | July 25, 2024, 01:13 PM

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2024 will take place from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.

Additional tickets have been released, with single-day walkabout tickets now available.

Singapore GP has announced some international acts that will be taking the stage across the three-night event:

OneRepublic

Photo from One Republic.

When: Sep. 20

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

HONNE

Photo by Will Coutts.

When: Sep. 20

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

Kylie Minogue

When: Sep. 21

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

Disclosure

Photo from Disclosure.

When: Sep. 21

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

The Corrs

Photo from The Corrs.

When: Sep. 21

Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage

Kool & The Gang

When: Sep. 21

Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage

Tones and I

Photo from Tones & I.

When: Sep. 21 and 22

Where: Zone 4 Downtown Stage (Sep. 21), Zone 1 Wharf Stage (Sep. 22)

BabyMonster

When: Sep. 21

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

Lenny Kravitz

Photo by Mark Seliger.

When: Sep. 22

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

Dean Lewis

Photo from Dean Lewis.

When: Sep. 22

Where: Zone 4 Downtown Stage

Kelis

Photo from Kelis.

When: Sep. 22

Where: Zone 4 Downtown Stage

Top image from BabyMonster and OneRepublic.

