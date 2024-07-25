OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue, BabyMonster & more to perform at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2024 will take place from Sep. 20 to 22, 2024.
Additional tickets have been released, with single-day walkabout tickets now available.
Singapore GP has announced some international acts that will be taking the stage across the three-night event:
OneRepublic
When: Sep. 20
Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage
HONNE
When: Sep. 20
Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage
Kylie Minogue
When: Sep. 21
Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage
Disclosure
When: Sep. 21
Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage
The Corrs
When: Sep. 21
Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage
Kool & The Gang
When: Sep. 21
Where: Zone 1 Wharf Stage
Tones and I
When: Sep. 21 and 22
Where: Zone 4 Downtown Stage (Sep. 21), Zone 1 Wharf Stage (Sep. 22)
BabyMonster
When: Sep. 21
Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage
Lenny Kravitz
When: Sep. 22
Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage
Dean Lewis
When: Sep. 22
Where: Zone 4 Downtown Stage
Kelis
When: Sep. 22
Where: Zone 4 Downtown Stage
Top image from BabyMonster and OneRepublic.
