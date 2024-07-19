Elon Musk praises Lee Kuan Yew, says he was ‘brilliant’

X owner and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, recently praised Singapore's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, calling him "brilliant."

He was brilliant https://t.co/d1C60XIvNA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2024

Context

The compliment came in response to an essay posted by online influencer George Mack, focusing on immigration policy and drawing insights from Lee.

Known for his expertise in mental models, marketing, and technology, Mack's work spans podcasts, videos, and essays.

In his essay, Mack highlighted Lee's meticulous attention to detail in transforming Singapore's airport experience.

Mack explained that this was to attract "talented future citizens" by making the experience so magical that they question why they are not living in Singapore.

Based on his response, Mack's essay and Lee's strategy seem to have resonated with Musk.

Top photos via Elon Musk Facebook Group and Lee Kuan Yew Facebook Group