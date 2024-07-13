Mandopop singers Ella Chen & WeiBird to perform at RWS on Sep. 14, 2024

Mandopop singers Ella Chen and WeiBird will be performing at the Resorts World Ballroom on Sep. 14, 2024, for their collaborative "Powerhouse LIVE" concert.

Tickets to the concert are priced from S$138 to S$268, excluding booking fees.

However, as of Jul. 12, 2024, at 2pm, there are only category two and three tickets left for sale.

You can purchase your tickets through this link.

About the singers

Chen rose to fame as a member of the popular Taiwanese girl group S.H.E.

Known for her deep and husky voice, the singer also released solo albums such as "WHY NOT" and "BAD HABITS".

WeiBird received attention when he wrote "Red Scarf" for the hit Taiwanese film "Till We Meet Again".

The music video for the song garnered over 152 million views on YouTube.

Besides the Singapore show, the pair will also be performing at Genting Highlands in Malaysia on Aug. 24, 2024.

