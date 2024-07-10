Back

Cyclist jumps on car at East Coast Rd: Lawyer agrees brain tumour not linked to offence

He said "it was possible" for it to have a causal link, but not at the "level required in law".

Khine Zin Htet | July 10, 2024, 05:50 PM

A cyclist who jumped onto a car along East Coast Road and was charged with harassing the driver was revealed to be suffering from various conditions, including a brain tumour.

However, the latest court hearing on Jul. 10 revealed that the tumour did not cause or contribute to her offence, CNA reported.

Nicolette Tan Shi-en, 32, previously pleaded guilty in April to one charge of intentionally harassing driver Elaine Michele Ow, 50, during an altercation that took place on Jun. 2, 2023.

She had blocked the car with her bicycle and later hopped onto the car's bonnet after growing upset that the car had almost "rammed" into her.

A second charge of obstructing the road will also be considered for sentencing.

No causal or contributory link between tumour and offence

During a hearing in April, Tan's defence team sought a fine of S$2,000, explaining that Tan suffers from various conditions, including major depressive disorder and a brain tumour.

The lawyer said it was "highly probable" that the tumour had influenced Tan's behaviour.

He said this was because the tumour was in the left frontal region of the brain, which could cause personality changes, disinhibition, and impaired judgement.

The judge adjourned the case then to allow the defence time to determine if there was a causal connection between Tan's brain tumour and the offence.

On Jul. 10, the lawyer revealed that while "it was possible" for it to have a causal link, it does not "take it to the level required in law".

The lawyer agreed when the judge asked if the defence conceded that there was no causal or contributory link between the tumour and the offence.

Sentencing adjourned to September

Prosecutors have submitted for a short detention order (SDO), a community-based sentence that confines an offender to prison for a period not exceeding 14 days.

It acts as a deterrent by allowing the offender to experience prison life but does not leave a criminal record.

The judge adjourned sentencing to September.

Meanwhile, Ow's case is also ongoing.

She pleaded guilty in February to one count of a rash act endangering Tan's safety.

Prosecutors have also sought an SDO for her, as well as a driving ban.

Background

On the day of the incident, Tan and Ow were both rounding a bend while travelling along Still Road South towards East Coast Road.

In a video of the incident posted on YouTube, Tan could be heard confronting Ow at a red light, expressing that the latter had wrongly overtaken her in a single lane.

Tan then used her body and bicycle to block the car.

After apologising and trying to drive around Tan multiple times, Ow came out to move Tan's bike aside.

This caused Tan to jump on the bonnet of Ow's car in retaliation, holding on even when Ow started driving.

Tan eventually slipped out of the car at the car park entrance of i12 Katong when the car stopped.

Top photos via Singapore Incidents/Youtube

