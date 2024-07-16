Back

3 S'pore men & 1 M'sian man found with 3,968 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Tuas

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$430,019.

Amber Tay | July 16, 2024, 11:00 AM

Three Singaporean men, aged 33, 47, and 49, were arrested for duty and tax evasion after Singapore Customs conducted an operation at Gul Circle on Jul. 11, 2024.

A total of 3,968 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, along with a lorry and two vans, were seized during the operation.

A 34-year-old Malaysian man was also arrested with them.

3,968 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

Customs officers observed two vans parked behind a lorry along Gul Circle during the operation, with four men transferring boxes from the lorry to the van behind it.

Officers found 480 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van, as well as another 3,488 cartons in the lorry and on the kerbside.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in the lorry and on the kerbside. Photo courtesy of Singapore Customs.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in the van. Photo courtesy of Singapore Customs.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes. Photo courtesy of Singapore Customs.

The government agency said a total of 3,968 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized, along with the lorry and two vans.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$430,019, it added.

Investigations are ongoing.

Offenders may be fined, jailed, or both

The Singapore Customs has reminded the public that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Offenders may be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in committing such offences may also be confiscated.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities, as well as evasion of duty or GST, can report it to Customs via this link.

Photos courtesy of Singapore Customs.

