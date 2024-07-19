S'pore girl, 14, including parents of young children, arrested during island-wide drug operation

A 14-year-old girl was amongst 71 people arrested for suspected drug offences during an island-wide anti-drug operation from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2024.

A total of about 31g of heroin, 163g of "Ice", 116g of cannabis, 26g of cocaine, nine ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 25 Erimin-5 tablets, five lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, and 14 Tapentadol tablets were seized, said the Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB).

The drugs have an estimated street value of about S$26,000.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Parents of one-year-old child arrested

On Jul. 16, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Circuit Road.

They arrested a 23-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife for suspected drug offences.

The Singaporean couple's one-year-old child was also present.

About 1g of "Ice" and drug paraphernalia were recovered from within the unit.

Preliminary investigations found that both suspects’ urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

The child has been placed in the care of their next-of-kin.

Parents of three arrested

On Jul. 17, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Circuit Road.

One women and three men, aged 17 to 23, were arrested.

About 39g of "Ice" and drug paraphernalia were recovered from within one of the bedrooms in the unit.

Another gramme of "Ice" was recovered from the belongings of the 17-year-old man.

Preliminary investigations found that all four suspects’ urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

Amongst the four Singaporeans was a husband, 22, and wife, 23, duo who had three children.

A nine-month-old, a two-year-old, and a four-year-old were found in the unit during the operation and placed in the care of their next-of-kin.

Top photo via CNB and Markus Spiske/Unsplash