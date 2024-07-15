Back

33,541 babies born in S'pore in 2023, lowest in over 50 years: ICA report

Lowest number since at least 1960.

Hannah Martens | July 15, 2024, 12:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In 2023, there were 33,541 live births in Singapore.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) report, this is a 5.8 per cent drop from 2022, with 35,605 live births.

This is the lowest number of live births since at least 1960, according to data published by the Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) on the SingStat website.

The number of registered deaths decreased by 0.01 per cent from 26,891 in 2022 to 26,888 in 2023.

In addition, 278 children were also adopted and registered/re-registered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 2021.

Numbers and statistics for live births

In 2023, the crude birth rate was calculated at 7.4 per cent per 1,000 Singapore residents, a decrease from 7.9 per cent in 2022.

According to the report, an analysis of data showed "a clear trend of first-time mothers progressively delaying childbirth to later stages of their lives".

The median age of first-time mothers rose from 30.8 in 2019 to 31.6 in 2023.

Screenshot via ICA report.

Teenagers

The number of live births where the parents were teenagers aged 19 and below was 228.

This is a 4.6 per cent increase compared to the 218 teenage births recorded in 2022.

Of the 334 live births in 2023 registered without the father's name, 80 were born to teenagers aged 19 and below.

Deaths

The ICA report stated that in 2023, the leading causes of death were heart and hypertensive diseases, as well as lung and respiratory system diseases.

These two categories collectively accounted for 50.8 per cent of all registered deaths in 2023.

In 2023, 86.9 per cent of the total deaths were persons aged 60 and above.

The male mortality rates surpassed that of females, with a ratio of 1,207 males per 1,000 females.

The report noted that when examining the causes of death across sexes, it was observed that males had a higher proportion of deaths attributed to heart and hypertensive diseases as well as accidents.

For females, they exhibited a higher proportion of deaths associated with kidney and disorders of the urinary system, as well as cerebrovascular diseases.

The median age at death has gradually increased over the years, from 75.5 in 2014 to 78.3 in 2023, the report noted.

Females also tend to live longer than males, as the median age for males was 75.1, while for females, it was 82.8.

Related stories

Top photo by Picsea on Unsplash

Boy in rubber sandals gets foot trapped in Jurong Point escalator

Scary.

July 15, 2024, 12:30 PM

'Reckless' cyclist swerves across 3 lanes along busy road in Orchard

Bro...

July 15, 2024, 12:15 PM

2 people seen standing on Suzuki jeep cargo bed along CTE

No seat belts in sight.

July 15, 2024, 11:37 AM

Spectator shot dead at Trump rally identified as firefighter, 50

He had apparently shielded loved ones during the shooting.

July 15, 2024, 11:29 AM

Telegram groups sharing S'pore women's explicit & 'sexualised' content reappears, victims include schoolgirls

One channel has over 12,000 subscribers.

July 15, 2024, 10:52 AM

Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills 90210' & 'Charmed' star, passes away at 53 due to cancer

The cancer had spread to her brain.

July 15, 2024, 02:10 AM

Man allegedly caught stealing cash & credit cards from overhead bin in AirAsia flight from M'sia to Vietnam

The TikTok claimed that the money had been stashed in the sock and thrown into the back of the overhead compartment.

July 14, 2024, 07:28 PM

DPM Heng Swee Keat in Brunei till Jul. 17 for Sultan Bolkiah's 78th birthday celebrations

Heng's visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of Singapore and Brunei's establishment of diplomatic relations.

July 14, 2024, 06:43 PM

Super Junior's Choi Siwon visits Botanic Gardens, eats 'perfect meal' of Indian food in S'pore

While on his personal time.

July 14, 2024, 06:34 PM

Huge crowd of 2,500 turn up for mass walk event at Sentosa led by Jack Neo

Various local artistes also showed up at this event.

July 14, 2024, 04:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.