33,541 babies born in S'pore in 2023, lowest in over 50 years: ICA report

In 2023, there were 33,541 live births in Singapore.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) report, this is a 5.8 per cent drop from 2022, with 35,605 live births.

This is the lowest number of live births since at least 1960, according to data published by the Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) on the SingStat website.

The number of registered deaths decreased by 0.01 per cent from 26,891 in 2022 to 26,888 in 2023.

In addition, 278 children were also adopted and registered/re-registered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 2021.

Numbers and statistics for live births

In 2023, the crude birth rate was calculated at 7.4 per cent per 1,000 Singapore residents, a decrease from 7.9 per cent in 2022.

According to the report, an analysis of data showed "a clear trend of first-time mothers progressively delaying childbirth to later stages of their lives".

The median age of first-time mothers rose from 30.8 in 2019 to 31.6 in 2023.

Teenagers

The number of live births where the parents were teenagers aged 19 and below was 228.

This is a 4.6 per cent increase compared to the 218 teenage births recorded in 2022.

Of the 334 live births in 2023 registered without the father's name, 80 were born to teenagers aged 19 and below.

Deaths

The ICA report stated that in 2023, the leading causes of death were heart and hypertensive diseases, as well as lung and respiratory system diseases.

These two categories collectively accounted for 50.8 per cent of all registered deaths in 2023.

In 2023, 86.9 per cent of the total deaths were persons aged 60 and above.

The male mortality rates surpassed that of females, with a ratio of 1,207 males per 1,000 females.

The report noted that when examining the causes of death across sexes, it was observed that males had a higher proportion of deaths attributed to heart and hypertensive diseases as well as accidents.

For females, they exhibited a higher proportion of deaths associated with kidney and disorders of the urinary system, as well as cerebrovascular diseases.

The median age at death has gradually increased over the years, from 75.5 in 2014 to 78.3 in 2023, the report noted.

Females also tend to live longer than males, as the median age for males was 75.1, while for females, it was 82.8.

