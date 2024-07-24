Drone crash at One-North condo: Sensors malfunctioned, operator suspended

A commercial unmanned aircraft (UA) operator has been suspended after a drone crashed at a condominium in Buona Vista on Jul. 19.

Responding to media queries on Jul. 23, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte Ltd was carrying out a series of UA flights using the Hexadrone TUNDRA 2 drone when the incident occurred at the One-North Residences, located at 7 One-North Gateway.

What happened

The operator had flown the drone at the One-North drone estate, over the Pixel Building at 10 Central Exchange Green, as they had intended to develop a command control station for the drone.

It then reportedly flew outside of its approved activity area on the eighth flight and crashed on the grounds of One-North Residences at around 6pm, according to CAAS.

A Mothership reader said there were children playing in the area when the drone crashed.

No injuries were reported.

Drone sensor malfunctioned, operator suspended

Early investigations revealed that the drone's positioning sensors had malfunctioned, causing it to deviate from its planned flight.

Following the incident, CAAS has suspended all of the operator's UA operations and the use of the Hexadrone TUNDRA 2 drones in Singapore.

Other than the drone involved in this incident, there is currently no other Hexadrone TUNDRA 2 drone registered for use in Singapore.

CAAS has urged those with UA permits to review their safety procedures and processes.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo by Mothership reader