Driver swerves onto footpath to get back on track after making wrong turn in Queenstown

A driver, who had apparently made a wrong turn, swerved onto a pedestrian footpath to correct their earlier error.

Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Jul. 16, 2024.

The footage, apparently captured by another vehicle's dashcam, shows a grey Kia Cerato turning left onto Margaret Drive from Commonwealth Avenue, near Queensway Secondary School and the Margaret Ville condominium.

The grey car abruptly swerves onto the footpath.

The driver of the vehicle behind can be heard honking at the errant car.

The driver of the grey car then turns back onto Commonwealth Avenue, before the video ends:

It appears that the car made a wrong turn to the left, and corrected course by traversing the footpath and turning back onto Commonwealth Avenue.

Commenters criticised the behaviour of the driver.

Driving a car on a path meant for pedestrians and active mobility device users is an offence punishable by a fine of S$2,000, imprisonment for up to 3 months, or both.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.