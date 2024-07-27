Back

36 motorists caught by S'pore police in 2 weeks for offences such as driving without valid license

The result of a two-week operation by the police.

Julia Yee | July 27, 2024, 12:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A total of 36 motorists were caught by the police for not driving lawfully.

This was during a two-week joint enforcement operation by the traffic police and seven police land divisions.

The operation set out to nab motorists flouting traffic rules from Jul. 15 to Jul. 24, 2024.

Arrested and investigated

The undertaking resulted in more than 1,100 vehicles checked and 18 motorists arrested.

The motorists, aged between 24 and 43, and were arrested for offences such as driving without a valid licence and insurance coverage, and driving despite being disqualified from doing so.

Image via SPF

Another 18 motorists, aged between 23 and 57, are under investigation for offences including driving under suspension, driving with a wrong licence class, and failing to comply with the conditions of a provisional licence.

Possible consequences

What awaits the 36 errant motorists currently under probe?

Under the Road Traffic Act, driving or letting someone else drive without a valid licence, or driving under disqualification can result in a fine of up to S$10,000, three years in jail, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to six years, or both.

Their vehicle may also be forfeited.

Meanwhile, those who drive despite being suspended can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

In addition, those who drive or let someone else drive without insurance coverage can be slapped with a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Top images via SPF

Death reported at Yishun Ring Road HDB following 'fatal incident' on Jul. 27 morning

Large police presence was spotted in the area.

July 27, 2024, 11:50 AM

FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear in assassination attempt, Trump slams FBI director for not being sure before

"It was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard," the presidential hopeful said.

July 27, 2024, 11:36 AM

Footballer Danelle Tan shares her journey to going pro & her hopes for equal opportunity in sports

There’s more than one set path.

July 27, 2024, 10:50 AM

S’pore is top destination for 1st-time solo travellers in Southeast Asia: Lonely Planet

Yay.

July 27, 2024, 10:45 AM

'Nothing is a sacred cow': Calvin Cheng on sale of Income Insurance to German insurer

He said that Income no longer plays the same role that it did at the time of its inception.

July 27, 2024, 10:15 AM

Visitor to S'pore accuses taxi driver of overcharging by driving 39.2km from Novena to Changi Airport

A 20-minute ride somehow became a 40-minute one.

July 27, 2024, 03:28 AM

Another Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million, while Punggol flat sells for all-time high of S$1.228 million

Northeast emerging as a popular choice.

July 26, 2024, 07:33 PM

Anglers release large critically endangered shark seen in waters off southern S'pore

The shark is believed to be more than 3m long.

July 26, 2024, 07:23 PM

Car turning out of Sengkang hospital hits woman, 39, driver, 72, takes her to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 26, 2024, 07:08 PM

France high-speed rail disrupted by arson hours before Paris Olympics start

Around 800,000 passengers were affected.

July 26, 2024, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.