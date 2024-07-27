36 motorists caught by S'pore police in 2 weeks for offences such as driving without valid license

A total of 36 motorists were caught by the police for not driving lawfully.

This was during a two-week joint enforcement operation by the traffic police and seven police land divisions.

The operation set out to nab motorists flouting traffic rules from Jul. 15 to Jul. 24, 2024.

Arrested and investigated

The undertaking resulted in more than 1,100 vehicles checked and 18 motorists arrested.

The motorists, aged between 24 and 43, and were arrested for offences such as driving without a valid licence and insurance coverage, and driving despite being disqualified from doing so.

Another 18 motorists, aged between 23 and 57, are under investigation for offences including driving under suspension, driving with a wrong licence class, and failing to comply with the conditions of a provisional licence.

Possible consequences

What awaits the 36 errant motorists currently under probe?

Under the Road Traffic Act, driving or letting someone else drive without a valid licence, or driving under disqualification can result in a fine of up to S$10,000, three years in jail, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to six years, or both.

Their vehicle may also be forfeited.

Meanwhile, those who drive despite being suspended can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

In addition, those who drive or let someone else drive without insurance coverage can be slapped with a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

