DPM Heng Swee Keat in Brunei till Jul. 17 for Sultan Bolkiah's 78th birthday celebrations

Heng's visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of Singapore and Brunei's establishment of diplomatic relations.

Ruth Chai | July 14, 2024, 06:43 PM

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will visit Brunei from Jul. 14 to 17 on behalf of Singapore at Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's 78th birthday celebrations.

He will attend the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony, Investiture Ceremony, and the Royal Banquet.

He will also meet the Sultan and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, and will engage various Bruneian Ministers and business leaders.

Heng's itinerary will also include visiting the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, and an aquaculture farm.

"These annual visits by Singapore leaders to personally convey well-wishes to the Sultan on his birthday reflect the longstanding special relationship between Singapore and Brunei Darussalam," said the Prime Minister's Office in a press release dated Jul. 14.

In a Facebook post, Heng expressed his anticipation towards celebrating the event.

"Our coming together on such joyous occasions is testament to the strong people-to-people ties that underpin the special relationship we share with Brunei," he said.

Heng's visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of Singapore and Brunei's establishment of diplomatic relations.

