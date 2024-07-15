Man says 'f**k you' repeatedly to fellow commuter on Downtown Line MRT train

A man was seen hurling vulgarities at another man on the Downtown Line MRT train travelling from the Bugis station to Rochor station, before both commuters were separated by SBS Transit staff.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Jul. 12.

Man in yellow seen shouting "f**k you" repeatedly

The video started with a man in a yellow shirt and a cap confronting the other man in grey, saying, "You say 'I good'!" and "What are you looking at?"

At least one commuter could seen moving away from the commotion.

As the train departed Bugis station, the man in grey could be seen turning away from the man accosting him, who did not back down.

Upon hearing the man in yellow yell, "Watch your tongue, watch your mouth, f**king idiot!", the man in grey removed his spectacles and turned away again, as he appeared to not want to engage in the exchange.

The man in yellow then continued yelling "F**k you" a few more times.

At one point, when the man in grey adjusted his stance by putting his left foot forward, the man in yellow repeatedly yelled, "Come!"

When the train stopped at Rochor MRT station, the man in yellow raised his right hand, while the man in grey also raised his left elbow as if they were prepared to engaged each other physically.

When their hand and elbow made contact, the man in grey immediately swung his bag down onto the ground, while the man in yellow shouted, "I got touch you ah?"

Quarrel broken up by SBS Transit staff

The man in yellow then challenged the man in grey to step out of the train, while a SBS Transit staff approached the duo from the station to intervene in the quarrel.

The man in yellow then repeatedly yelled "F**k you" upon seeing the man in grey speak to the staff, and also challenged the commuter to call the police.

The video ended with another staff in a black jacket with a walkie talkie approaching and speaking to the man in grey.

The man in grey could be heard telling the staff to check the surveillance footage for proof that the man in yellow allegedly "anyhow scold people" when the train was travelling from Bugis to Rochor.

Mothership has reached out to SBS Transit for more information on the matter.

Top images via Singapore Incidents/Facebook