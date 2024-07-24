'Doraemon' star Noriko Ohara, who voiced Nobita, dies at 88

Noriko Ohara, 88, who voiced the character of Nobita Nobi in the popular Japanese cartoon series "Doraemon", passed away on Jul. 12.

Her agency, 81 Produce, announced the news in a statement on Jul. 23 and confirmed the voice actress passed away after the medical treatment for her illness was ineffective.

The statement did not specify the illness Ohara had.

"The funeral was held only in the presence of her relatives, following the wishes of her family," 81 Produce said.

Gave life to many characters

Ohara initially played Nobita's mother from "Doraemon" in 1973, and began voicing Nobita in the series and movies from 1979 to 2005.

"Doraemon", created by Fujiko Fujio, is a widely popular anime and manga series that has been beloved by many since its first release in 1969.

Nobita, the character Ohara voices in the anime, is the series' underdog who is constantly looked after by Doraemon, a robotic cat from the future sent back in time by Nobita's descendant.

Other notable characters Ohara voiced in her career included Doronjo from "Yatterman" and Conan from "Future Boy Conan".

