Back

S'pore domestic worker, 29, caught slapping employer's baby son, 1, on CCTV

The baby's lips were bleeding.

Khine Zin Htet | July 10, 2024, 11:35 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

On Jul. 1, Kelvin, 38, returned home from a long day of work to find bruises on his one-year-old son's face.

When he confronted his 29-year-old domestic worker on what had happened, she claimed he had fallen and hit his face while playing.

After he checked his house's closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, he was shocked.

He saw the domestic worker slapping his crying son.

Gif via Kelvin

What happened

On the day of the incident, the baby was sick and stayed home with the worker instead of going to the childcare centre, Kelvin recounted to Mothership.

She was alone with the baby when the alleged abuse occurred.

In the CCTV footage, the worker can be seen feeding the baby, who was fussing.

As the baby refused to eat, the worker grew increasingly agitated and hit the baby's chair three times.

Gif via Kelvin

She then struck a blow to the baby's head, causing him to hit the wall.

She proceeded to take something from the kitchen and attend to the baby, appearing to wipe his mouth carefully.

Gif via Kelvin

According to Kelvin, his son's lips were bleeding, and the maid had taken sugar to apply over the wound.

Photo from Kelvin

"It is a traditional practice that my family did for any open wounds," Kelvin explained.

Kelvin and his wife also went to the National University Hospital to get a thorough check for their son's injuries, and thankfully, other than some superficial wounds, there were no internal injuries.

Photo from Kelvin

Called the police

As it was late at night when he discovered the footage, Kelvin decided to wait until the next morning to call the police.

He also did not show his wife the footage until the morning, as he was afraid she "could not take it".

The next day, on Jul. 2, Kelvin made the call, and the police came to take their statements.

Though she denied the accusations, the worker was arrested that same day.

The police confirmed with Mothership that a police report was lodged, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Devastated parents

Kelvin and his wife are devastated, blaming themselves for entrusting their child to the worker.

They were shocked, as the worker had been working with them for over a year with no previous issues.

After the discovery, they questioned other family members and discovered that this might not have been the first time the worker had hit their children.

Kelvin's sister's worker had allegedly seen his worker hitting his baby son before, though she did not inform anyone at the time.

Kelvin also recalled an instance when his second son, aged two, mentioned that the "aunty", referring to their worker, had pinched him. He had brushed it off then, thinking it was a joke.

"We hate ourselves for why we entrusted our sons to the monster, to the devil," Kelvin said.

Baby showed signs of distress

Following the incident, Kelvin noticed that his son was showing signs of distress.

He would wake up in the middle of the night crying, Kelvin said.

"It's like those kind of cries where you know that he's being frightened," he explained.

The baby would apparently pull his hair and also bump his head against the wall.

"So right now, as parents, we are trying to help him to recover from this trauma," he added.

The couple is no longer hiring a domestic worker and will be taking care of their children themselves with the help of their families.

Top photo courtesy of Kelvin

Racial & religious harmony starts when interacting with actual humans

A space for everyone.

July 10, 2024, 02:27 PM

PM Wong to deliver 1st National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18 from ITE College Central Ang Mo Kio

Previous NDR speeches were used to announce new policies.

July 10, 2024, 02:04 PM

Vietnam university's business school only accepts males at least 1.65m tall & females at least 1.58m

The requirements were removed after backlash.

July 10, 2024, 02:03 PM

S'pore pastry chef, 28, leads double life, makes cakes by day & cake-looking candles by night

Guess you could say her cakes are lit.

July 10, 2024, 01:21 PM

Police officers see 'suspicious' man with box in Aljunied, give chase when man dumps box & flees

On the run, literally.

July 10, 2024, 01:08 PM

All the different permutations of S'pore's 4x100m Olympic medley relay team explained

Decisions. Decisions. Decisions.

July 10, 2024, 12:18 PM

Monitor lizards PDA-ing at Bayfront MRT get evicted & run off together

Tumultuous romance.

July 10, 2024, 12:05 PM

Cedric Grolet S'pore head chef moved here with family, now loves fried rice & roast duck

Passion with a capital P.

July 10, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'pore student takes 73.4km-long bus ride between Woodlands & Changi Airport to force himself to study

Ridin' in a getaway car.

July 10, 2024, 11:50 AM

Spain beats France 2-1, advances to Euro 2024 final with goal from Lamine Yamal, 16

The youngest person to have scored a goal in the tournament's history.

July 10, 2024, 11:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.