S'pore domestic worker, 29, caught slapping employer's baby son, 1, on CCTV

On Jul. 1, Kelvin, 38, returned home from a long day of work to find bruises on his one-year-old son's face.

When he confronted his 29-year-old domestic worker on what had happened, she claimed he had fallen and hit his face while playing.

After he checked his house's closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, he was shocked.

He saw the domestic worker slapping his crying son.

What happened

On the day of the incident, the baby was sick and stayed home with the worker instead of going to the childcare centre, Kelvin recounted to Mothership.

She was alone with the baby when the alleged abuse occurred.

In the CCTV footage, the worker can be seen feeding the baby, who was fussing.

As the baby refused to eat, the worker grew increasingly agitated and hit the baby's chair three times.

She then struck a blow to the baby's head, causing him to hit the wall.

She proceeded to take something from the kitchen and attend to the baby, appearing to wipe his mouth carefully.

According to Kelvin, his son's lips were bleeding, and the maid had taken sugar to apply over the wound.

"It is a traditional practice that my family did for any open wounds," Kelvin explained.

Kelvin and his wife also went to the National University Hospital to get a thorough check for their son's injuries, and thankfully, other than some superficial wounds, there were no internal injuries.

Called the police

As it was late at night when he discovered the footage, Kelvin decided to wait until the next morning to call the police.

He also did not show his wife the footage until the morning, as he was afraid she "could not take it".

The next day, on Jul. 2, Kelvin made the call, and the police came to take their statements.

Though she denied the accusations, the worker was arrested that same day.

The police confirmed with Mothership that a police report was lodged, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Devastated parents

Kelvin and his wife are devastated, blaming themselves for entrusting their child to the worker.

They were shocked, as the worker had been working with them for over a year with no previous issues.

After the discovery, they questioned other family members and discovered that this might not have been the first time the worker had hit their children.

Kelvin's sister's worker had allegedly seen his worker hitting his baby son before, though she did not inform anyone at the time.

Kelvin also recalled an instance when his second son, aged two, mentioned that the "aunty", referring to their worker, had pinched him. He had brushed it off then, thinking it was a joke.

"We hate ourselves for why we entrusted our sons to the monster, to the devil," Kelvin said.

Baby showed signs of distress

Following the incident, Kelvin noticed that his son was showing signs of distress.

He would wake up in the middle of the night crying, Kelvin said.

"It's like those kind of cries where you know that he's being frightened," he explained.

The baby would apparently pull his hair and also bump his head against the wall.

"So right now, as parents, we are trying to help him to recover from this trauma," he added.

The couple is no longer hiring a domestic worker and will be taking care of their children themselves with the help of their families.

Top photo courtesy of Kelvin