Owner dies in Bangkok home, 28 of his dogs eat his leg to survive

A total of 28 dogs were rescued from a Bangkok house after their owner died inside, and the animals were left without food, resulting in them eating his leg to survive for several days.

Police in Thailand said the dogs apparently survived being locked up because they used their deceased owner as sustenance, according to The Nation Thailand.

Body found in bedroom

The body of the deceased, Attapol Charoenpithak, 62, was found at noon on July 27 inside his bedroom on the second floor of his house in the Khlong Sam Wa district.

The man apparently died of comorbidities, as he was known to have diabetes and hypertension.

The dogs were rescued by a foundation and officials on Jul. 27.

Neighbour noticed something amiss

A neighbour alerted the police after he noticed that Attapol’s car had been parked in front of his house for about a week.

The car would be used to drive to the market daily.

The neighbour said he rang the bell of Attapol’s house, but there was no response, and the lights were on.

Officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation found the house littered with garbage and dog poop.

Attapol’s body was sent to the Police General Hospital for an autopsy.

Authorities called The Voice Foundation to rescue the dogs.

The owner had reportedly agreed to hand over all the dogs to the foundation after his death.

Authorities aware of owner of multiple dogs

In 2017, Attapol was seen driving his dogs inside cages at the back of his pickup truck in scorching heat.

The foundation that was eventually called in to take in the dogs had been monitoring Attapol, as the dogs’ safety could have been in jeopardy.

In 2021, a veterinarian who cared for Attapol’s dogs alerted the foundation about the dogs gradually dying each week.

Attapol apparently had 46 dogs that year.

The foundation entered his house, and 20 of them were sterilised.

Attapol was upset and filed a complaint with the police.

He accused the foundation of trespassing and demanded the return of his 20 dogs.

The foundation agreed to return the 20 sterilised dogs to Attapol, who agreed to hand them over after his death.

Those who would like to adopt any of the rescued dogs can contact the foundation.

