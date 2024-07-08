Back

Dog stuck behind wheel of parked car in Jurong West rescued by passersby

Phew.

Daniel Seow | July 08, 2024, 06:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A doggo in Singapore found itself stuck in a rather unlikely place at a Jurong West car park on Jul. 1 — behind the wheel of a car.

Thankfully, it was rescued with the help of several passersby and the police.

The encounter was detailed by user "Zhi Lin Chiam" in the "Dogs Singapore" Facebook group as it unfolded that evening.

The incident

At 7:04pm, Chiam sent out an appeal for help.

She said a colleague of hers had come across the trapped dog at the Blk 684 Jurong West Street 64 multi-storey car park.

Image from Zhi Lin Chiam / Facebook.

Based on the picture Chiam shared, a brown-and-white dog was trapped behind the wheels of a parked white Mazda, with its snout, eyes and front legs barely visible.

Another couple at the scene were trying to get it out, but weren't able to owing to the dog's size, Chiam wrote.

The post did not indicate how the dog got in there.

At 7:35pm, Chiam shared an update that the dog had been rescued.

Image from Zhi Lin Chiam / Facebook

She shared that someone had alerted the police, who in turn contacted the car's owner and got their permission to jack up the car.

"Dog is out! Thank God," Chiam wrote.

At 7:40pm, Chiam added that someone had called the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), who were on their way to handle the case.

The dog, meanwhile, had no collar and refused to eat or drink.

In a final update at 8pm, Chiam shared that someone had come forward to claim the dog.

She wrote that the person claimed he was caring for his friend's dog when it ran out of the house.

SPCA also arrived at the scene to verify his statement and take down his particulars, Chiam added.

Dog reunited with owner's family: SPCA

In response to Mothership's enquiries, Aarthi Sankar, Executive Director of SPCA, confirmed that SPCA attended to the case on Jul. 1.

"SPCA was alerted of the incident and was en route to the location when we received updates that the police had rendered their assistance," Sankar said.

SPCA then attended to the scene to see if further assistance would be required, Sankar noted.

"We understand that the dog has been reunited with the owner's family," she added.

Members of the public who encounter similar cases of an animal in need can call the SPCA’s 24/7 emergency hotline (6287 5355 ext. 9) or the Animal & Veterinary Service's (AVS) 24/7 hotline (1800 476 1600).

Top image from Zhi Lin Chiam / Facebook

K-pop boy group Stray Kids to perform at the S'pore National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024

Literally dominATE.

July 09, 2024, 11:49 AM

Sims Avenue condo security guards allegedly abused by car driver receives vouchers & commendations

The driver shouted at them: "You can f**k me?"

July 09, 2024, 11:14 AM

Taxi rams into tree metres from Choa Chu Kang void deck

The 55-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

July 09, 2024, 11:09 AM

S'pore-registered BMW car catches fire at JB checkpoint

It was reportedly almost completely destroyed.

July 09, 2024, 10:29 AM

Boeing will plead guilty to fraud to avoid criminal trial over fatal 737 MAX plane crashes, fined S$328 million

It is also expected to invest at least US$455 million (S$613 million) in compliance and safety programmes.

July 09, 2024, 09:54 AM

Cleaning robot at SGH catches fire while charging, patients in ward evacuated

None of the patients, visitors, or staff sustained injuries from the incident.

July 09, 2024, 09:48 AM

Taxi driver, 73, collapses & dies after giving statement for dispute with PHV driver in Dover

The private hire vehicle driver purportedly hurled vulgarities and shouted at him.

July 09, 2024, 08:37 AM

S'pore Aquatics unsuccessful in appeal to World Aquatics to have Quah Ting Wen in Olympics team

Quah has been replaced by Gan Ching Hwee in Singapore's swimming contingent.

July 08, 2024, 09:01 PM

Woman, 74, who died in Yishun accident, came to S'pore to teach children braille, husband, 76, still unconscious

He had a stroke when he was driving.

July 08, 2024, 07:54 PM

New installation at Bukit Brown Cemetery to feature artefacts recovered from graves

About 80 unclaimed, above-ground artefacts will be included in the installation.

July 08, 2024, 07:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.