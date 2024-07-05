New traditional desserts cafe at Chinatown has thick toasts, pomelo sago & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

A new dessert spot has just opened in Chinatown.

Darkness Dessert, a dessert cafe that specialises in traditional desserts such as mango pomelo sago and green beans with gingko, has opened its second outlet along Temple Street.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's everything that we tried:

Mango pomelo sago (S$5.80+)

Coconut ice (S$15.80+)

Green bean soup with ginkgo nuts (S$5.20+)

Peanut butter thick toast with coconut ice cream (from S$10.80+)

Pork floss thick toast with vanilla ice cream (from S$12.80+)

Kaya butter thick toast with vanilla ice cream (from S$10.80+)

Drinks

We had the iced coffee float with coconut ice cream (S$7.30+) and iced lemon tea (S$3.80+).

Almond paste with mint chip ice cream (S$5.50+)

Red bean paste with vanilla ice cream (S$5.50+)

Yam paste with coconut ice cream (S$5.50+)

Black sesame paste with mango ice cream (S$5.50+)

Grass jelly with longan (S$8.20+)

Grass jelly with lychee (S$8.20+)

Grass jelly with honey sea coconut (S$8.20+)

Besides desserts, the cafe also sells main courses and finger food.

Bread fish fillet with fries (S$16.80+)

Finger Foods

Crispy Spring Rolls (S$6.80+)

Chicken Nuggets (S$11.80+)

Karaage Chicken (S$8.80+)

Fried Chicken Wings (S$11.80+)

Darkness Dessert

36 Temple St, S058581

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays, 1pm to 11pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 11:30pm

This was a media preview at Darkness Dessert.

Top images via Reinald Goh.