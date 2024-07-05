Back

New traditional desserts cafe at Chinatown has thick toasts, pomelo sago & more

Sweet.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 05, 2024, 10:38 PM

Events

A new dessert spot has just opened in Chinatown.

Darkness Dessert, a dessert cafe that specialises in traditional desserts such as mango pomelo sago and green beans with gingko, has opened its second outlet along Temple Street.

Image via Google Maps.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's everything that we tried:

Mango pomelo sago (S$5.80+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Coconut ice (S$15.80+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Green bean soup with ginkgo nuts (S$5.20+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Peanut butter thick toast with coconut ice cream (from S$10.80+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Pork floss thick toast with vanilla ice cream (from S$12.80+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Kaya butter thick toast with vanilla ice cream (from S$10.80+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Drinks

Photo by Reinald Goh.

We had the iced coffee float with coconut ice cream (S$7.30+) and iced lemon tea (S$3.80+).

Almond paste with mint chip ice cream (S$5.50+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Red bean paste with vanilla ice cream (S$5.50+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Yam paste with coconut ice cream (S$5.50+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Black sesame paste with mango ice cream (S$5.50+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Grass jelly with longan (S$8.20+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Grass jelly with lychee (S$8.20+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Grass jelly with honey sea coconut (S$8.20+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Besides desserts, the cafe also sells main courses and finger food.

Bread fish fillet with fries (S$16.80+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Finger Foods

Photo by Reinald Goh.

  • Crispy Spring Rolls (S$6.80+)

  • Chicken Nuggets (S$11.80+)

  • Karaage Chicken (S$8.80+)

  • Fried Chicken Wings (S$11.80+)

Darkness Dessert

36 Temple St, S058581

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays, 1pm to 11pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 11:30pm

This was a media preview at Darkness Dessert.

Top images via Reinald Goh. 

